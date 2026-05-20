These 10 AZ ZIP codes are getting the most new residents, study says

As Arizonans relocate throughout cities, some ZIP codes have become more popular than others, showing a trend in migration.

A recently released study by MovingPlace shows the most migrated ZIP codes in Arizona for March, creating a trend for some of Arizona’s most popular areas to live in. MovingPlace tracked more than 500,000 moves across Arizona in March, giving a clear idea of where Arizonans are finding the most popular places to live these days.

By looking at the moves per capita, MovingPlace shows both which big and small cities in Arizona were seeing a boom in growth, giving insight as to where the next popular living area may be.

Here are the hottest ZIP codes in Arizona in March 2026.

Where are most people moving in Arizona?

The No. 1 place with the highest migration in Arizona for March was Surprise, specifically the ZIP code 85387.

According to MovingPlace, Surprise was also ranked fifth in the top 10 ZIP codes nationally for the highest migration, showing that more and more people are consistently moving to Surprise.

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Not only are people consistently moving to Surprise, but even more people have moved to Surprise in March than in the previous month. According to MovingPlace, Surprise had 8.8 moves per capita in February and 9 moves per capita in March.

Arizona’s West Valley continues to have new homeowners looking to build because of the lower price points compared with the rest of the state. The median household income sits at $98,757, while median home prices are $453,800 in Surprise, according to MovingPlace.

Hottest ZIP codes in Arizona

Here are the other ZIP codes with the highest moves per capita in Arizona.

Surprise – ZIP code: 85387 North Phoenix – ZIP code: 85054 Waddell – ZIP code: 85355 North Phoenix – ZIP code: 85085 Downtown Phoenix – ZIP code: 85004 Downtown Phoenix – ZIP code: 85003 South Phoenix – ZIP code: 85034 Central Phoenix – ZIP code: 85012 Sun City – ZIP code: 85351 Sun City West – ZIP code: 85375

Reporting by Paige Moore, Arizona Republic