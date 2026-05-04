Phoenix gas station reaches more than $6 per gallon, as prices rise

The price of gasoline in Arizona is inching higher with at least one gas station in the Phoenix area selling fuel well above $6 per gallon.

Statewide, the average price for regular gasoline was $4.67 per gallon on April 30, which was 7 cents higher than a month before, according to AAA.

Iran continued to block the shipping of oil and natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. In recent days, President Donald Trump expressed concerns about “the Hormuz Strait” on his Truth Social social media platform.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)” Trump wrote April 28. A day later, the president shared a Truth Social user’s post referring to the crucial shipping channel as “STRAIT OF TRUMP.”

In the meantime, Arizonans are paying even more at the pump than the week before. Here’s where the cheapest and most expensive gas can be found in Phoenix and across Arizona.

Where is the cheapest gas in Arizona?

As of April 30, according to AAA, Pima County had the lowest average price of regular gas at about a rate of $4.474 per gallon. A week before, on April 23, Pima County was also the cheapest, but the price was 6 cents less.

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What gas station is cheapest in Arizona?

The 76 gas station at 2234 E. Florence Blvd. in Casa Grande had gas at $3.89 per gallon on the evening of April 30, according to GasBuddy.com. This was the cheapest gas station in Arizona, according to the website’s users.

Still, it was 45 cents higher than the lowest price at any gas station a week before, according to the website.

Where is the costliest gas in Arizona?

As of April 30, Scottsdale’s average price for regular gas was a rate of $4.889 per gallon, according to AAA. This was the highest price for gas in the entire state. This was about 5 cents higher than on April 23, when the northern Valley city also had the state’s priciest gas.

What is the average price of gas in Phoenix?

As of April 30, the average price of regular gas in Phoenix proper was a rate of $4.787, according to AAA. This was about 2 cents higher than the week before.

Where is the costliest gas in metro Phoenix?

According to information on GasBuddy.com’s gas price map, the Shell at 1515 E. Buckeye Road in Phoenix had a $6.49 per gallon of regular gas price listed April 30. When reached by phone the evening of April 30, a station employee confirmed the price listed by GasBuddy.com for the location.

Reporting by Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic