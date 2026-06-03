3 upcoming neighborhood events in Phoenix

This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

I’ve featured a few neighborhood groups in Rent Check PHX, so I wanted to create a space where I can list their events—and more.

This space will be for events that are focused on connecting with community and spending time with neighbors. If you have an event you’d like to submit, reply to this email me at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com.

Here’s what’s coming up:

When: Every Friday, 7-9 a.m.

Where: Cactus Cloud Cafe in downtown Phoenix

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“The best way to build a neighborhood is by having a third space like @cactuscloudcafe to meet at weekly! Join us every Friday from 7AM to 9AM, before the workday begins, even if it’s just to stop by and say hi to neighbors. No pressure if you can’t make it!”

When: June 6, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Garfield Neighborhood Garden in downtown Phoenix

“Come stop by to meet a neighbor and buy a coffee. Bloom Coffee Roasters will have $5 cold brews available or BYOB.”

When: June 14, 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Learn how to ride the bus with DCC! Meet at Central Station (between first ave and central ave at polk street) at 11:45 AM. We will catch the northbound Route 0 bus at 11:55 AM and take it up to Central Ave and Colter St to Churn Ice Cream! We can take the bus back downtown or walk a quarter mile to the Central and Camelback light rail station.”