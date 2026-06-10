How to recognize Juneteenth in Arizona: 18 can’t-miss events

There are many ways to celebrate Juneteenth—the federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the US—from big block parties to networking events to educational workshops. At these events, you can expect to sample traditional African American food, watch cultural performances, listen to panel discussions, play games, and much more.

In Arizona, Juneteenth events are taking place throughout the state this year. And don’t worry if you can’t celebrate on the actual holiday (June 19) because of work or other obligations: The events in this roundup start as early as June 13 and continue through June 20. Keep reading to learn more about each one.

1. Culture Music in the Park

For an evening of entertainment, delicious food, and community under the stars, head to Chandler’s Culture Music in the Park.

There will be live music, interactive art and storytelling experiences, and a kids’ area. Local organizations and city departments will also have booths set up at the event, and food vendors will be on site selling tasty treats.

Date: June 13

Location: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park’s Stage Plaza, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler

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A woman standing at a vendor booth at Maricopa’s Juneteenth Festival. (Maricopa’s Juneteenth Festival)

2. Maricopa’s Juneteenth Festival

Maricopa’s Juneteenth Festival is packed with fun for the entire family. This indoor-outdoor event celebrates African American culture through food, music, and dance. Sample traditional dishes ranging from barbecue meats to corn bread to collard greens. Then check out the many cultural performances from local dance troupes and other organizations.

The event will also feature an educational component: presentations about African American history and the importance of Juneteenth.

Date: June 13

Location: Central Arizona College, 17945 N. Regent Drive, Maricopa

3. Scottsdale Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Celebrate freedom, community, and culture at the Scottsdale Juneteenth Freedom Festival. The festival will have food, live music, and activities to keep you entertained all evening long.

Date: June 13

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Location: Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale

4. Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration

Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration features all the fun you’d expect from a Juneteenth celebration—live entertainment, arts and crafts, games, and children’s activities—plus much more. At this event, you can also enjoy educational workshops and presentations, get gardening tips and free health screenings, play games with prizes, and browse retail and resource vendors.

Date: June 13

Location: 1549 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

5. Arizona Historical Society Juneteenth Celebration

The Arizona Historical Society’s fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration kicks off with a panel discussion about Black broadcasting history, followed by a break for lunch and a dance production.

Date: June 14

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Location: Embassy Suites Tempe, 4400 S. Rural Road, Tempe

A tent full of people and vendor booths at a Juneteenth event (Tucson Juneteenth Festival)

6. Tucson Dunbar Juneteenth Business Celebration

If you’re a Black business owner or entrepreneur in the Tucson area, you won’t want to miss the Tucson Dunbar Juneteenth Business Celebration. This Juneteenth Week activation brings together business leaders and community partners to celebrate Black Chamber of Arizona’s expansion in Southern Arizona.

The event will include a discussion about the chamber’s vision for a unified Phoenix-Tucson Black business ecosystem, introductions to other business resources and organizations, and plenty of networking opportunities.

Date: June 16

Location: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St., Tucson

7. Juneteenth Celebration

Head down to City Hall for a cultural celebration the evening before Juneteenth. The National Forum for Black Public Administrators, Central Arizona Chapter’s Juneteenth Celebration features a music anthology, fashion and cultural experiences, and other family-friendly activities.

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Vendors selling merchandise and food trucks will also be on site for the celebration.

Date: June 18

Location: Phoenix City Hall, 200 W. Washington St., Phoenix

8. Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Zen Nights is hosting its annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration inside The Post, a historic venue that was once Mesa’s first post office. The event will feature music and poetry, plus plant-based food and vendors.

Date: June 18

Location: The Post, 26 N. Macdonald St., Mesa

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9. Juneteenth Vision Forward Community Celebration

Join local business and civic leaders for an evening of networking and collaboration at the Juneteenth Vision Forward Community Celebration. Programming includes remarks from government officials, a keynote address by the Black Chamber of Arizona leadership, and a small-business-focused presentation. There will be plenty of opportunities to network, and light bites will be provided.

Date: June 18

Location: University of Phoenix, 4035 S. Riverpoint Pkwy., Phoenix

10. Mercados & Melodies

Mercados & Melodies is a family-friendly community celebration complete with live music and dance performances, as well as activities like face painting, crafts, discussions, and yard games.

Date: June 18

Location: Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale

11. Black Excellence Night

Celebrate Black excellence at the ballpark with the Arizona Diamondbacks this Juneteenth. The June 19 baseball game against the Minnesota Twins is Black Excellence Night. Fans who purchase a special event ticket will receive a special-edition D-backs Black Excellence hat. Other event details are forthcoming.

Date: June 19

Location: Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

12. Juneteenth Block Party

Downtown Tempe’s Juneteenth Block Party is full of fun for all ages. The festivities include entertainment and activities, including steppers and breakdancing, spoken word performances, a fashion show, live music, double dutch, and roller skating.

There will also be artwork on display, local merchants selling their goods, barbecue vendors, and alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Date: June 19

Location: Centerpoint Plaza, Downtown Tempe

13. Juneteenth Family Day

The theme of this year’s Juneteenth Family Day is Homecoming, and the event celebrates the tradition and spirit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The event will feature:

Live musical, dance, and double dutch performances

A mock homecoming parade float

A custom tote bag creation station

Juneteenth murals on display

Workshops and lessons on African drumming, line dancing, family trees, and finance

A kids’ zone with crafts and princess and superhero meet-and-greets

Local artisan vendors and food trucks

Date: June 19

Location: Goodyear High School, 17300 W. Van Buren St., Goodyear

Three individuals at an information booth at the Juneteenth Freedom Festival. (NAACP Arizona State Conference)

14. Scottsdale Juneteenth Community Awards Breakfast

Celebrate local impactful civic leaders at the first-ever Scottsdale Juneteenth Community Awards Breakfast. Hosted by the AZ NAACP, this formal celebration includes a continental breakfast, an opportunity to mingle with other attendees, and an awards ceremony.

Date: June 19

Location: Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale

15. The Family Reunion – A Juneteenth Celebration

BlackNet AZ’s Juneteenth celebration attracts more than 3,000 attendees every year for 12 hours of food and festivities. Attendees can:

Listen to live music from local Black artists

Play games like spades and dominoes

Enjoy free food and vote for the best dishes in wings and dessert competitions

Explore the vendor marketplace and community resources

Participate in conversations about health and wellness

There will also be games and yoga for kids, plus other family-friendly activities.

Date: June 19

Location: Walter WhereHouse, 702 N. 21st Ave., Phoenix

16. 13th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

If you’re not ready for the Juneteenth festivities to end after June 19, head to the Tempe History Museum for the 13th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 20. This event will include a live performance, activities for children, storytime, food trucks, and community resources.

Date: June 20

Location: Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., Tempe

17. Run Juneteenth Day

The Best Races invites Arizonans to “run toward a brighter future” at its Run Juneteenth Day event. There are many race distances for runners of all skill levels: choose from the 5K, 10K, half marathon, or one-mile fun run.

Participants also get some event swag, including a running shirt, a certificate of completion, and a finisher’s medal and towel.

Date: June 20

Location: G.R. Herberger Park, 5802 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

A group of people posing for a photo at a Juneteenth event. (Tucson Juneteenth Festival)

18. Tucson Juneteenth Festival

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival is also scheduled to take place the day after the holiday from 6 to 10 p.m. on June 20. Interact with local business owners, indulge in delicious food truck eats, and enjoy live entertainment throughout the evening. There will also be activities for the kids and cultural experiences.

Date: June 20

Location: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Tucson

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.