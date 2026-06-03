Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 is almost here. Guide to Tickets, and more

Are your cosplays nearly done? Have you planned out which celebrity panels you’ll be attending? Well, if not, you better get on it because Fan Fusion is just around the corner!

Yes, Phoenix’s annual pop culture convention and comic con, Fan Fusion will be returning to the convention center in downtown Phoenix June 5-7, 2026, and it’ll be bringing an impressive lineup of celebrity guests along with plenty of fan panels, cosplay contests, game tournaments and more.

Fans can get autographs and photo ops with celebrities like “Supernatural” star Mischa Collins, “The Vampire Diaries” star Ian Somerhalder or even WWE star John Cena throughout the weekend. Plus, some of your favorite celebs will be hosting panels all weekend long giving you an opportunity to learn more about them and their craft, and maybe even ask a question.

So, no matter if this is your first time or hundredth time, here’s everything you need to know about Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026.

Phoenix Fan Fusion dates

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 will take place Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, with all your favorite fandoms, cosplayers, celebrity guest panels, authors, artists, meet-and-greets and much more.

Here’s the Fan Fusion 2025 schedule:

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Friday, June 5: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 7: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hours for the lower level exhibit halls (1-6) and the Hall of Heroes are:

Friday, June 5: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 6: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, June 7: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hours for the programming events in ballrooms 120 and 301 and meeting rooms 101-232 are:

Friday, June 5: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 7: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Phoenix Fan Fusion location

Phoenix Fan Fusion is at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St. downtown.

There are three entrances to Fan Fusion at the convention center: Second and Adams streets, Third and Monroe streets and Third and Washington streets.

Is Phoenix Fan Fusion free?

No. Fan Fusion tickets, or memberships as they’re called, can be purchased at phoenixfanfusion.com.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2025 tickets

Here’s the full breakdown of Fan Fusion ticket prices for 2025:

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Weekend pass: $109.

Friday pass: $49.

Saturday pass: $69.

Sunday pass: $44.

VIP weekend pass: $599.

Platinum VIP pass: $1,999.

Kids 12 and younger: Free.

VIP passes include a $75 voucher for the merch booth, early access to celebrity panels, a special line for most celebrity autographs, a VIP lounge and more. The Platinum VIP pass includes a credit of $675 towards celebrity photo ops and autographs, $400 in vouchers for the Fan Fusion bookstore, merch booth and food concessions, access to the VIP lounge, a swag bag, premium concierge service and crew escort to the front of most celebrity lines.

Fan Fusion parking at Phoenix Convention Center

There are parking garages, lots and street parking within walking distance of the Phoenix Convention Center. Costs vary; expect to pay $20-$30 per day.

These parking garages are closest to the Phoenix Convention Center:

Convention Center East Garage: Fifth and Washington streets.

Heritage Garage: Fifth and Monroe streets.

Convention Center North Garage: Fifth and Monroe streets.

Convention Center West Garage: Third and Washington streets.

Hyatt Regency Garage: Second and Washington/Adams streets.

You can reserve a parking spot at space.aceparking.com.

Public transportation to Fan Fusion

Valley Metro light rail costs $4 for an all-day pass or $2 for a single ride. You can pay at the kiosk at each light rail stop or purchase your fare in advance on the Valley Metro app. Here are the stops closest to the convention center:

Third and Washington streets.

Washington Street and Central Avenue.

What will security be like at Phoenix Fan Fusion?

There are three secured entrances to Fan Fusion at the Phoenix Convention Center, with screening at each one. Ticketed fans will go through a metal detector, and bags and props will be screened. Find out more at phoenixfanfusion.com.

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Can you bring food into Phoenix Fan Fusion?

No. Outside food and beverages are prohibited at Phoenix Convention Center.

Phoenix Fan Fusion prop rules and Phoenix Convention Center bag policy

The bag policy for Fan Fusion at the Phoenix Convention Center is pretty straightforward and clear bags aren’t required. Here are the rules:

All other bags are subject to search by security.

Oversized rolling suitcases are not allowed.

Camera bags without a press badge are not permitted.

As for props, you can bring your sonic screwdriver, fake sword, wand and lightsaber.

You are not allowed to bring any real, replicated or simulated explosive weapons or devices of any kind, excessively noisy props like airhorns, glass or stone props, slingshots, cast-iron skillets and more.

To see the complete rules, visit phoenixfanfusion.com.

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Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 schedule

Here are just a few of the things you can do at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026:

Life Size! Betrayal at House on the Hill: Part game, part skit and all fun, this event is a live action version of Betrayal at House on the Hill where players will explore a haunted house room by room in hopes of invoking a spirit. Taking place at various times over the course of the entire weekend; check the schedule for all the dates and times.

Phoenix Saber Academy Fight Choreography Class:Iif you’ve always wanted to fight like a true Jedi – or Sith – then this class is for you. Phoenix Saber Academy will teach swordsmanship, offering an experience of fueling with foundational footwork, blocks and strikes. Taking place at various times over the course of the entire weekend; check the schedule for all the dates and times.

Coffee Date with Luke and Kirk: This paid event may set you back a cool $250, but it’ll give you a unique opportunity to sip, chat and get cozy with “Gilmore Girls” stars Scott Patterson (Luke) and Sean Gunn (Kirk) while they share behind-the-scenes-stories and memories in an intimate setting. This is happening Saturday, June 6, from 9:30-10 a.m. at West 102C.

WWE Jeopardy Battle for the Ultimate Champion: If you’re a fan of the WWE, then you’ll want to head to North 132B on Saturday, June 6, from 3-4 p.m. to test your knowledge in a Jeopardy-style showdown. Topics will range from legendary superstars to iconic moments and champion history.

The Twinstrels Blues Folk Music Show: This Arizona-based music trio features your favorite folk songs with a blues-rock twist complete with striking vocals, melodious flutes and a strong heartbeat from the drums and they’ll be performing at the Symphony Hall Steps in the West Building Lobby on Sunday, June 7 from 11:30 a.m.-Noon.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 guests

Some of the biggest names in geek and pop culture will be at Phoenix Fan Fusion, signing autographs and participating in panels.

Autographs and photo ops will take place in the Lower Level Exhibit Halls 1-6, which will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Here are just a few of the Fan Fusion 2026 celebrity guests:

John Cena: He may be best known for his professional wrestling career, but John Cena has more on his resume than the WWE. Cena has appeared in “The Suicide Squad” along with “F9: The Fast Saga” and “Barbie.”

Scott Patterson: He may be an accomplished actor in film, television and theaters but Scott Patterson’s claim to fame will always be his portrayal of the grumpy but loveable diner owner Luke Danes in “Gilmore Girls.”

Heather Locklear: She’s been an icon since the 90’s when she played Amanda Woodward on “Melrose Place” which earned her four consecutive Golden Globe nominations, but Heather Locklear is also known for her roles on “Dynasty,” “T.J. Hooker” and “Spin City.”

May Hong: May Hong has had many notable appearances first as a model for designers Marc Jacobs and Gucci, but you also may have seen her on your television screens with appearances in shows like “Hacks,” “High Maintenance” and “Broad City.” However, she’s most recently shot to stardom as the speaking voice for Mira in the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

What do you wear to Phoenix Fan Fusion?

If you’re looking to keep it casual, you can stick to fandom tees and jeans, but a lot of the fun of comic cons is dressing the part.

While professional cosplayers will be in attendance, everyone is encouraged to wear their fandom proud, whether that’s with official merch or a DIY costume.

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Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 hotels

Here are a few of the closest hotels to the convention center:

AC Marriott: Three blocks from the Convention Center at 414 N. Fifth St. Rooms start at $159 a night, self-parking is $34, no valet parking. marriott.com.

Hyatt Regency Phoenix: Across the street from the convention center at 122 N. Second St. Rooms start at $199 a night, valet parking is $44 and self-parking is $34 per day. hyatt.com.

Hampton Inn & Suites Phoenix Downtown: Three blocks from the convention center at 77 E. Polk St. Rooms start at $154 a night, valet parking is $39, no self-parking. hilton.com.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown: Two miles from the Convention Center and adjacent to the light rail at 10 E. Thomas Road. Rooms start at $119 a night, complimentary parking, no valet parking. hilton.com.

Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Downtown: Five blocks from the Convention Center at 132 S. Central Ave. Rooms start at $127 a night, valet parking is $38 a day, no self-parking. marriott.com.

Residence Inn Phoenix Downtown: Five blocks from the Convention Center at 132 S. Central Ave. Rooms start at $137 a night, valet parking is $38 a day, no self-parking. marriott.com.

Reporting by Meredith G. White, Arizona Republic