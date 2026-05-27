An Arizona congressman’s ties to three disgraced lawmakers

US Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Tucson) is under fire for accepting thousands in campaign donations from three lawmakers accused of sexual harassment and domestic violence. His campaign has not returned the money.

Ciscomani, who represents Arizona’s 6th Congressional District — a key district Republicans must hold onto to maintain their House majority — accepted about $43,000 from political action committees (PACs) linked to Reps. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.), Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), and Max Miller (R-Ohio).

In a tight race like Ciscomani’s, donations can help bring a candidate across the finish line by providing the funding needed to purchase campaign ads, literature, and other necessary expenses to reach voters. Earlier this year, Politico reported that JoAnna Medonza, a Democrat vying for Ciscomani’s seat and the top contender, has already raked in more than $2 million in the first quarter of the year compared to Ciscomani’s $1.1 million.

The campaign money can make all the difference, but candidates can choose not to accept them or send them back, too. Earlier this year, following allegations of sexual assault involving former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Democrats in battleground districts said they would send Swalwell’s money to charities, instead. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) told Arizona’s Family the campaign donated money linked to Swalwell to the Arizona Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

Ciscomani accepted more than $8,000 from 2024 to 2026 from the Blue Ridge Victory Fund, a PAC associated with Edwards, a North Carolina Republican currently under a House Ethics Committee investigation over allegations that he may have created a hostile work environment and sexually harassed two female staffers. Edwards has denied wrongdoing.

Between 2023 to 2025, Ciscomani accepted $5,000 from the Dependable Conservative Leadership PAC, a PAC affiliated with Miller. Miller was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, who published photos of injuries she said were caused by Miller’s physical abuse. Miller denies the allegations and is suing Moreno for defamation.

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Between 2022 and 2025, Ciscomani’s campaign also received $30,000 from the Honor Courage Commitment PAC, a PAC controlled by Gonzales — more than any other House Republican received from Gonzales’ PAC.

Gonzales represented Texas’s 23rd Congressional District before resigning in disgrace in April amid bipartisan calls for his expulsion. He admitted to having an affair with Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, a district staffer who died by suicide in September 2025 after setting herself on fire. Gonzales denied the affair but stepped down after more and more colleagues called for his removal.

Adrian Aviles, the husband of Santos-Aviles, said Gonzales “abused his power” by becoming romantically involved with his wife. He added that Gonzales “pushes, you know, family values and Christian morals, denying the fact that he’s ruined somebody’s life.”

Before the scandal, Gonzales had described Ciscomani as a “good friend” and his “bestie,” and the two frequently campaigned for one another’s reelection. Ciscomani did not call for his resignation. In remarks first reported by Punchbowl News, Ciscomani said Gonzales “made a mistake” and that “it’s going to be up to the voters to decide if he stays in office or not.” Gonzales resigned the following day.

Ciscomani did not respond to a request for comment by deadline. There is no public record of his campaign returning any of the donations.