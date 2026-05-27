14 Arizona events to check out this weekend (May 29-31)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.
Here’s what’s going on around Arizona this weekend—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!
- Calan Mai Books & Bands Festival in Camp Verde, Thursday-Sunday
- Gunslinger Car Show & Festival in Holbrook, Friday-Sunday
- Home of the Navajo PRCA Rodeo in Window Rock, Friday-Sunday
- Pups in the Pines in Payson, Saturday
- Flagstaff Big Read Carnival, Saturday
- Prescott Hamfest, Saturday
- Wings of Fire FanWing Fest in Mesa, Saturday
- TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K & Festival of Miles in Tucson, Saturday
- Art for the Heart Summer Festival in Phoenix, Saturday
- Red Dirt Fest 10-Year Celebration in Sedona, Saturday
- Deuces Wild Endurance Festival in Show Low, Saturday-Sunday
- Mesa Brick Convention, Saturday-Sunday
- The 520 Card Show in Tucson, Saturday-Sunday
- Arizona Wedding Show in Phoenix, Sunday