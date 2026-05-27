Things To Do

14 Arizona events to check out this weekend (May 29-31)

From book festivals to a convention for Lego fans, here are some of the biggest events happening in Arizona this weekend.

little boy and dad holding up building facade made from jumbo legos as boy makes surprised face in the space of an open door
(Just dance/Shutterstock)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.

Here’s what’s going on around Arizona this weekend—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!

MORE: Need a quick cool down? Top 5 spots near Phoenix to get wet

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