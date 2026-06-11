26-story downtown Phoenix tower to add grocer, art gallery

A downtown Phoenix apartment tower that recently completed construction will feature a small grocer, café and wine bar, along with an art gallery on its ground floor.

Ray Phoenix, a 26-story tower with 401 apartment units, opened for residents in April and is still leasing for its units, which range in size from studios to two bedrooms. The development is located at Central Avenue and McKinley Street.

Rental rates at the development range from about $1,400 per month to about $7,200 per month depending on the unit size and type.

The ground floor will include a 1,300-square-foot grocer, café and wine bar called Del Ray, which will feature food, beverages, grab-and-go meals, personal care items and some home goods. The development hired culinary influencer and author Pierce Abernathy as culinary consultant to curate some of the offerings at the market.

The market will be open around the clock to residents, and the café will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Studio 105, a gallery and event space curated by Sonya Tamaddon, RAY founder Dasha Zhukova, and creative director Suzanne Demisch will also open in the tower’s ground floor.

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Zhukova is the founder of art-focused ventures like the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and Garage Magazine, an art and fashion publication. Ray Phoenix was created to have a focus on art and architecture.

The gallery space is expected to have rotating exhibitions and host events like panels, community gatherings, lectures and other programs. The first exhibition will feature work from a local artist who also provided pieces for the amenity spaces at Ray, but the company did not announce the person’s name.

Both Del Ray and Studio 105 are planned to open this fall.

Reporting by Corina Vanek, Arizona Republic