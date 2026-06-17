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From news on Arizona’s housing market to tips for making your bathroom feel bigger, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

🔑 A 21-story high-rise with 320 apartments off of Roosevelt Row received preliminary approval from the city. (Phoenix Business Journal, 🔒)

🏠 The Mayo Clinic wants to build over 100 single-family, for-sale homes behind its Scottsdale campus. (Scottsdale Progress)

💸 Arizona ranks 26th in the nation for wage increases over the last five years—barely keeping pace with inflation. (Phoenix New Times)

💰 Apartments in Phoenix are more likely to offer perks like free months of rent to prospective tenants than in other US cities. (NPR)

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☕️ Ray Phoenix, a downtown high-rise with 400 apartments, plans to add a small grocer, cafe, and gallery to its ground floor. (The Copper Courier)

⛺️ A downtown Phoenix campground for unhoused people that serves nearly 300 people nightly looks set to remain open. (The Copper Courier)

💡 Check out these renter-friendly upgrades one creative person made, including stick-on kitchen tiles and a paper lantern. (Instagram)