Housing

7 news stories and resources for Phoenix renters this week (June 19)

From new apartments and homes coming to the Valley to tips on renter-friendly upgrades, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

graphic of a dollar on orange striped background
(Francesca Daly/COURIER)

This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

From news on Arizona’s housing market to tips for making your bathroom feel bigger, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

🔑 A 21-story high-rise with 320 apartments off of Roosevelt Row received preliminary approval from the city. (Phoenix Business Journal, 🔒)

🏠 The Mayo Clinic wants to build over 100 single-family, for-sale homes behind its Scottsdale campus. (Scottsdale Progress)

💸 Arizona ranks 26th in the nation for wage increases over the last five years—barely keeping pace with inflation. (Phoenix New Times)

💰 Apartments in Phoenix are more likely to offer perks like free months of rent to prospective tenants than in other US cities. (NPR)

☕️ Ray Phoenix, a downtown high-rise with 400 apartments, plans to add a small grocer, cafe, and gallery to its ground floor. (The Copper Courier)

⛺️ A downtown Phoenix campground for unhoused people that serves nearly 300 people nightly looks set to remain open. (The Copper Courier

💡 Check out these renter-friendly upgrades one creative person made, including stick-on kitchen tiles and a paper lantern. (Instagram)

MORE: 5 ways to evaluate a neighborhood before signing a lease in Phoenix

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