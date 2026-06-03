3 Phoenix rentals that caught our eye on Zillow this week (June 3)

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Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while checking out Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

🏠 If you want the feel of an apartment with no shared walls: This two-bed, one-bath near 12th Street and Thomas Road is a 946-square-foot single-family home. It is furnished and has in-unit laundry and a private patio. It’s available now and listed for $2,799 a month. Pets are not allowed, although the listing mentions that that’s negotiable.

🧑‍🍳 If you want a dreamy kitchen for under $3K: This 1,574-square-foot home has a gorgeous kitchen with wooden cabinets, tiled backsplash, and an island/bar that offers lots of counter space. Other cool features include a front office with private entrance, fenced-in backyard, and a tub with stylish tiling. The three-bed, two-bath near Indian School Road and Seventh Street (in the Idlewilde neighborhood) is listed for $2,900 a month. It’s available now, and pets are allowed.

👙 If you want to swim all summer long for under $2K: This 1,085-square-foot home near 31st Avenue and Union Hills Drive has a backyard pool and covered patio. The three-bed, two-bath also has a two-car garage with storage cabinets and a walk-in closet. It’s available now for $1,895 a month, and pets are allowed.

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If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of June 3. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.