Housing

3 Phoenix rentals that caught our eye on Zillow this week (June 19)

Here are some Phoenix rental listings we found this week featuring moody walls, a unique loft, and a backyard mini-golf course.

illustration of a blue and green house on a pink background with small orange keys
(Francesca Daly/COURIER)

This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while checking out Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

🩶 If you like moody wall paint: Most of the rentals I see are all about bright, white paint, but this home offers some dark gray walls—plus some cool shower doors. The three-bed, two-bath near 36th Street and Thunderbird Road is listed for $2,000 a month. The 1,064-square-foot home also has a fenced-in backyard, storage room, covered patio, one-car garage, and RV gate with a slab for parking. Tenants rent directly from the owners and are responsible for utilities and landscaping costs. Small dogs are allowed. 

🛏️ If you want a truly unique loft: Normally I don’t share listings with undisclosed addresses, but the photos for this one were worth it. This 440-square-foot loft guesthouse in downtown Phoenix is in the backyard of a 1929 Spanish colonial home, along with a second guest house. Residents share a shaded patio, grills, and laundry. It’s listed for $1,555 a month, and dogs are allowed. The owner is offering a summer special through Sept. 1 that waives the $250 one-time cleaning fee and $100 off first month’s rent.

⛳️ If you want putt putt in your backyard: For $13,500 a month, you can rent this 4,000-square-foot home near 44th Street and Camelback Road that comes with a backyard putt-putt course, a pool, a hot tub, a huge walk-in closet, a basketball court, and more. The rent has dropped since it was first listed in February at $15,000 a month—so this is a steal, right? The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and pets are allowed.

If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of June 16. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.

MORE: 5 ways to evaluate a neighborhood before signing a lease in Phoenix

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Jessica Swarner
Jessica Swarner Newsletter Editor
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