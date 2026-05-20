This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while checking out Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

🪟 If you like a quirky home: This three-bed, two-bath near Central Avenue and Thomas Road has some fun aesthetics, like its blue and yellow exterior and a unique entryway—the round, window-filled room looks like it’s used as an enclosed porch. The 1,350-square-foot home was built in 1930 and remodeled in 2014, and its last tenant stayed for nearly seven years. The owner of the home lives in a guest house that’s presumably on the premises. Cats and small dogs are allowed, with other pets considered on a case-by-case basis. The unit is available June 15 for $2,550 a month, with an offer for $500 off the first month’s rent if the tenant signs up for gigabit internet and Wi-Fi that costs $55 a month. That deal expires May 30.

☀️ If you love sunbathing: The large private balcony on this 1,100-square-foot guest house is truly chef’s kiss. There’s also a vibey ground-floor patio that looks like it’s available to tenants. The one-bed, 1.5-bath near McDowell Road and Fifth Avenue is listed for $1,995 a month for leases of 12 months or longer. It’s available now, and cats and dogs are allowed.

⛰️ If you’re dying for a mountain view: This three-bed, two-bath near Hatcher Road and Seventh Street is up against North Mountain. It also has a nicely finished backyard with a deck, pergola, and fire pit. Definitely check the listing out further, though, because I see photos of two different kitchens without a mention of a guest house, so I’m not sure what that’s about. The 1,100-square-foot home is listed for $2,400 a month and is available June 5. Cats and dogs are allowed.

Advertisement

If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of May 20. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.