If you’re struggling to find and afford housing, these 10 rental assistance programs in Phoenix can help.

Between inflation, price gouging, and budget cuts, the majority of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, one snafu away from scrambling to make ends meet. Fortunately for us Arizonans, there are programs to help. Part of the safety net comes from local taxes, while several charities aim to help end our homelessness and housing crisis.

Whether your financial challenge is short-term or long-term, there is an organization that can help. Here are 10 resources to help you with rent, mortgage, and bills in Phoenix.

1. 211Arizona

More than just rental assistance, 211Arizona is a referral service that helps residents find the appropriate resources for:

Supplemental food and nutrition programs

Shelter and housing options

Utilities assistance

Emergency information and disaster relief

Employment and education opportunities

Services for veterans

Healthcare

Vaccination and health epidemic information

Addiction prevention and rehabilitation programs

Re-entry help for ex-offenders

Support groups for individuals with mental illnesses or special needs

A safe, confidential path out of physical and/or emotional domestic violence.

All you have to do is dial 211 from within Arizona or call 877-211-8661. The line is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and services are offered in both English and Spanish.

2. Maricopa County Rental Assistance Community Resilience Division

The Human Services Department’s Community Resilience Division, or the CRD, is a service available to Maricopa County residents who need assistance with rental down payments, past-due rent, or utility bills. Residents living below the poverty level are eligible for one payment that can help with both past-due and current rent. To apply, simply submit your online application along with the required documents.

3. Short-Term Crisis Services

The Arizona Department of Economic Security offers short-term crisis services to individuals experiencing financial hardship and who have a child in their home. Available in most counties and cities, residents may apply and receive assistance once per 12 months. Assistance for rent, utilities, and emergency shelter is available.

4. A New Leaf Rental Subsidy Program

A New Leaf Rental Subsidy Program offers assistance with housing and utilities for up to 24 months, available to those experiencing homelessness. The program can help eligible individuals secure housing and keep up with payments while they find viable employment. Recipients of the assistance are only responsible for 30% of the overall rental cost. Call 211 and ask for a referral to A New Leaf.

5. St. Vincent De Paul one-time assistance

St. Vincent De Paul Catholic churches offer a one-time rental or utility bill assistance. Use the interactive map to find a local branch near you and contact for assistance. Since the program is volunteer-led, hours and availability vary.

6. Family Promise

If you are at risk of being evicted, call Family Promise at (480) 659-5227. This organization provides one-time rental assistance to help families and their pets stay in their homes.

7. Lutheran Social Services

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest offers foster care, home care, food pantries, and rental assistance. Although eligibility is dependent upon various factors, different levels of assistance are available on a monthly basis. Call (480) 654-4539 for more information.

8. Keys to Change

When the process of finding, securing, and affording a rental seems too overwhelming and you’re not sure where to start, sometimes a social worker is necessary. Keys to Change is located in the Brian Garcia Welcome Center and aims to resolve homelessness by connecting clients with appropriate services and resources through a social worker. Simply go to the center at 232 S. 12th Ave., Phoenix, or call (602) 282-0853 for more information.

9. Section 8

Although there is currently a waitlist, Section 8 is a program that helps low-income individuals afford rent for the long term. It offers housing subsidies for up to 70% of a rental of the person’s choosing. Visit the city of Phoenix office or their website for more information.

10. Arizona is Home

If you make between 80% and 120% of the area median income, you may be eligible for the Arizona is Home program that assists first-time buyers with purchasing a home. Up to $30,000 of assistance, which can be used as a down payment or rate buydown, is available for those seeking to secure a home of their own. This may not help directly with rent, but sometimes mortgage payments prove to be lower than rent.

Other helpful links

The Arizona Department of Housing webpage lists several resources for residents who live in Maricopa County cities and are in need of assistance.

Although dated, this list provides information on rental assistance programs, shelters, and more.

Lighthouse Social Services is another terrific resource available. The website has a long list of helpful assistance programs, and a single phone call can set you up with a social worker willing to hear your story and connect you to programs that others may not have heard of.

Closing thoughts

A lost job, recent breakup, broken down car, escape from a toxic situation, desire to eat three full meals, unexpected pregnancy, spike in rent at the end of a lease, medical complications—there are many reasons that assistance becomes necessary, and it is OK to ask for help. These programs are filled with empathetic, understanding people who want to help set you up for success, and they truly understand how hard it can be to reach out when a lifeline is necessary.

Raised by a single mom who had to make difficult decisions, I am eternally grateful for the programs that kept a roof over our heads and food in our bellies. I probably wouldn’t be sitting in my own home today, researching resources for you, if it weren’t for her difficult decision decades ago. Sometimes, a little assistance is the difference between reaching potential and missing out. Please don’t miss out.