There’s a tower in midtown Phoenix that’s pink. What’s with that?

Driving down Central Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you can’t help but notice the pink building.

It’s “the Pink Lady,” otherwise known as the Phoenix Towers co-op condos.

Phoenix’s first high-rise residential tower opened in the late 1950s to much fanfare, as outlined on Sunday, Feb. 24, 1957, in an Arizona Republic spread whose headline trumpeted, “The city grows up with Phoenix Towers …”

The towers no longer dominate the skyline, but residents continue to enjoy life there.

They may enjoy sipping a pink gin fizz or a pink lemonade on their balcony as they take in the pinkish hues of an Arizona sunset.

Which begs the question: Could another pink tower ever rise on the Valley’s horizon?

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Reporting by Rebecca ‘Becca’ Dyer, Arizona Republic