What are those new boutique apartments coming to midtown Phoenix?

Construction of a new 36-unit apartment complex called CenTria Biltmore is underway at 4235 N. 24th Street, just south of Glenrosa Avenue, near midtown Phoenix.

When complete, it’ll offer Phoenix’s renters attainable leases and help fill Arizona’s gap of much-needed middle housing, according to its developer.

CenTria Living, an investment and development firm that builds boutique multifamily complexes, is behind the project, and two others in north Phoenix.

They’re meant “for people who are being priced out of the market,” Justin Britto, a founding partner, said, adding, “there’s an affordability issue in Phoenix. We’re doing what we can to provide quality housing and in good locations too.”

At CenTria Biltmore, there will be a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom units, averaging about 700 square feet. The monthly rent will be just over $1,500.

The complex will be three stories tall — podium, shaded parking on the ground level and apartments on the upper two.

Inside the units, tenants will have access to fiber internet, washers and dryers, shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, wood-plank flooring and about 9-foot-tall ceilings.

It’ll “feel very spacious,” Britto boasted.

There will also be a shared amenity space on the first floor where tenants can lounge and hang out.

“We want to build communities, that’s why we focus on these smaller projects.” Britto said, adding that the smaller boutique complexes allow CenTria to offer residents “great customer service, a great quality project, that’s attainable.”

History: Through a broker, CenTria purchased the site from an Austin, Texas-based investment firm in July 2024 for just over $1 million, according to real estate database Vizzda.

CenTria started construction on the Biltmore project in October 2025, Britto said.

So far, the podium parking on the ground floor of the complex is about done, according to Britto. The next step will be to lay down steel and concrete before starting to install the framing over the couple of weeks.

When will the work be done? CenTria anticipates the new apartment complex be constructed and ready for tenants to move in by February 2027.

Reporting by Shawn Raymundo, Arizona Republic