Politics

WATCH: A new ICE office is coming to this Arizona city

Flagstaff is getting its first ICE office—and it’s less than a mile from a major university. Here’s the deal.

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How many homes are getting built in Phoenix in 2026?

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How many homes are getting built in Phoenix in 2026?

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Border wall crews damage 1,000-year-old site as tribe warns of risks

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Eek! 8 bugs and arachnids in Arizona that give us the chills

Education

Arizona teachers see SNAP cuts and voucher costs hit the same families