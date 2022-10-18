Expect more than jack-o-lanterns at these family-friendly holiday attractions.

Arizonans love pumpkins. Every October, we head to a local farm or urban patch in search of an ornamental orange orb to decorate our doorsteps or to transform into a spooky jack-o-lantern. But there’s more to this tradition than just gathering the perfect gourd. Today’s pumpkin patches offer carnival rides, corn mazes, farm stands, fresh baked goods, petting zoos, Halloween frights, and some of the best Instagram-worthy autumn photos in the state.

To help you carve out an afternoon of family fun, we’ve hand-picked 11 of our favorite patches throughout the state — each with activities to entertain all ages.

1. Schnepf Farms

24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

480-987-3100

Website | Instagram

Image via Schnepf Farms

The Pumpkin & Chili Party, a Valley tradition for 25 years, is chock-full of family fun, including a pumpkin patch, two corn mazes, hayrides, mini golf, pig races, a rock wall, a ropes course, daily dog shows, zip lines, and an array of rides, including a roller coaster.

Come hungry, as food options range from chili to burgers, burritos, pizza, and Schnepf’s famous pies and baked goods.

Don’t miss: Double your fun—and your screams—at The Wreckoning Haunted Bus. This frightful add-on attraction, anchored by a 350-square-foot school bus, features haunted scenes, skeletons, and spirits.

Open Thursday-Sunday through October 30; $23.95 per person

2. Vertuccio Farms

4011 S. Power Road, Mesa

480-882-1482

Website | Instagram

Image via Vertuccio Farms

This Fall Festival, which celebrates the end of summer’s scorching heat, features Arizona’s longest-running corn maze. The 5-acre maze is filled with twists and turns but is still easy enough for the entire family to enjoy.

Additional activities include pumpkin bowling, mini golf, a jumping pad, lawn games, a petting zoo, a hay climb, and barrel train rides. No entry fee is required to purchase pumpkins.

Don’t miss: New this year is a super mega slide. Jump on a tube and speed down the sloped track.

Open daily through Oct. 30; $15 per person

3. Tolmachoff Farms

5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale

602-999-3276

Website | Instagram

Have you ever made “corn angels?” You can at this four-generation family-owned farm.

One of the many Pumpkin Days attractions is corn boxes—think sandboxes but with corn. Additional activities include a petting zoo, train ride, pedal cart track, tomato cannon, and two corn mazes: a 6-acre maze with a new theme each year that takes about an hour to complete, and a mini maze for the youngest guests that takes about 10 minutes.

Don’t miss: For those who prefer Halloween to have more scares than squash, the haunted “Field of Screams” corn maze, held from 7-11 p.m., is filled with ghouls, goblins, witches, zombies, and vampires. Enter, if you dare!

Open Wednesday-Sunday, through Oct. 31; $17-$25 per person

4. MacDonald’s Ranch

26540 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-585-0239

Website | Instagram

Image via MacDonald’s Ranch

Featuring pumpkins from local farmers, the pumpkin patch at Arizona’s premier horse ranch is a Scottsdale favorite. Spend the afternoon wandering among scarecrows and hay bales piled high with bright orange pumpkins.

Kids will enjoy a petting zoo, lawn games, a scavenger hunt, a hay maze, and panning for gold. Pony rides, horse-drawn hayrides, and mechanical bull rides are available for an additional fee.

Don’t miss: Complement your visit by booking a trail ride. One- and two-hour group rides take guests through north Scottsdale’s scenic desert landscape.

Open Wednesday-Monday through Oct. 30; $13 per person

5. Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch

3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

602-855-0882

Website | Instagram

Geared toward younger children, ages 2-8, this holiday pop-up is held in the parking lot of Chandler Fashion Center.

There are plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained—from bounce houses, a hay maze, and carnival rides to games, face painting, and pumpkin decorating. Snack on tasty treats from food vendors while selecting a pumpkin to take home.

Don’t miss: Costumes are encouraged, and face painting also is available. As such, photo opportunities exist around every corner, so don’t forget your camera.

Open daily through Oct. 31; $5 per person

6. Mother Nature’s Farm

1663 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert

480-892-5874

Website | Instagram

What started as a simple pumpkin patch has grown over the years into an annual fall celebration at this Children’s Discovery Farm. Kid-friendly fun includes face painting, a dirt hill slide, a web climb through the trees, a straw maze, and hayrides. Pumpkin sizes range from 1 pound to 500 pounds.

Don’t miss: Mother Nature’s Farm is also an animal sanctuary with a barnyard full of convivial critters, including horses, cows, goats, donkeys, alpacas, pigs, and more. Pick up some feed and make some new fuzzy friends.

Open daily through Oct. 31; $12 per person

7. Mortimer Farms

12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey

928-830-1116

Website | Instagram

Image via Mortimer Farms

The Pumpkin Fest & Corn Maze is Mortimer Farms’ most popular annual event. More than 40 farm-inspired activities—including rides, a ropes course, zip lines, and games—will keep you entertained throughout the day. But the main attractions are the 15-acre pick-your-own pumpkin patch and seemingly never-ending 10-foot-tall 25-acre corn maze.

Don’t miss: The festivities don’t stop when the sun sets. Evening entertainment includes fire dancers, karaoke, and barn dances. If you’re feeling brave, you can also try navigating through the corn maze in the dark.

Open daily through Oct. 31; $15.50-$24.50 per person

8. Viola’s Flower Garden

610 S. State Route 89A, Flagstaff

928-526-0202

Website | Instagram

Set amid the pines, this family-owned nursery transforms each October into Flagstaff’s Halloween headquarters. Thousands of plump pumpkins decorate the property; choose from more than 20 varieties of colorful gourds. Spooky skeletons, foliage-covered arbors, stacked hay bales, and seasonal blooms add to the charm and create a picture-perfect backdrop for selfies.

Don’t miss: Paint your own scary jack-o’-lantern at the Pumpkin Decorating Station.

Open daily through Oct. 31; $4 per person

9. Marana Pumpkin Patch

14950 N. Trico Road, Marana

520-305-5481

Website | Instagram

Image via Marana Pumpkin Patch

Plan to spend an entire day at the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, as there is so much to see and do on this working family farm.

Get lost in the massive corn maze, cool off on a paddle boat, feed the animals, or take a wagon ride to the pumpkin barn. Mini farm equipment, rides, a jumping pillow, and a playground will keep kids entertained for hours.

Don’t miss: Admission includes a ride on the authentic quarter-scale diesel train. This 10-minute-long open-air ride takes you throughout the property, through tunnels, around the corn maze, and past the pumpkin barn, rides, and farm animals.

Open daily through Oct. 30; $18-$20 per person

10. Apple Annie’s Orchard

6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

520-384-4685

Website | Instagram

Pick your own pumpkin in the 40-acre field or select from any of the pre-picked gourds on sale during the Fall Pumpkin Celebration. With 25 to 30 varieties available, you’re sure to find one— or more—to suit your Halloween needs. A 12.5-acre corn maze and hayrides are available for a fee.

Don’t miss: Other vegetables and fruits also can be picked, including apples, sweet corn, chile peppers, green beans, tomatoes, and summer and winter squash.

Open daily through Oct. 30; admission is free

11. Arizona Pumpkin Patch

Various locations

Website | Instagram

Image via Arizona Pumpkin Patch

You don’t have to travel far to pick the perfect pumpkin. With 11 locations throughout the state, there’s sure to be an Arizona Pumpkin Patch near you.

There are no games or rides here, just hundreds of orange gourds, many arranged in decorative settings ideal for photoshoots.

Don’t miss: These pumpkin patches are dog-friendly, so dress up Fido and bring him down for some fall-themed puppy pics.

Open daily through Oct. 31; admission is free

