Searching for a spot where you can nab a great drink deal? Here are some local bars and restaurants that deliver.

Enjoying a well-crafted drink is one of life’s great pleasures. That joy is made just that much sweeter when those libations are discounted during happy hour. We’ve rounded up nine great happy hours in metro Phoenix where diners can indulge in discounted drinks and food. Cheers!

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

2 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Image via Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails Instagram

Housed inside of downtown’s hip Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails offers drink specials from Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Blue Hound features a wooden bar, expansive windows, and lights encased in orange shades. Guests can nab beers for $5, house red or white wine for $7, and Today’s Old Fashioned cocktail (one of its signature offerings) for $9.

Pro tip: Blue Hound even features a small real “blue hound” statue in the bar by the window. See if you can find it next time you visit.

ZuZu

6850 E. Main Street, Scottsdale

Website | Instagram

Photo courtesy Hotel Valley Ho

Located inside mid-century modern property Hotel Valley Ho, the hip and vintage ZuZu has a great happy hour menu.

Cozy up to the curved matte black bar with soft overhead lighting. The dining room features chic circle mirrors on the walls and expansive windows that let the light in if you’d prefer a quieter experience.

Sunday through Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., diners can enjoy food for as little as $6 and drink deals starting at $5. Drinks include featured draft beer, red or white wine, and a few cocktails.

The food menu features five items. One hearty offering is the garlic-stuffed pretzel bombs that are stuffed with parmesan butter, roasted garlic, and mascarpone. Healthier options include Moroccan hummus served with veggies and pita or a whole roasted cauliflower. Happy hour is available for dine-in only.

Don’t forget: Valet is included if you dine at ZuZu. Don’t forget to bring your ticket inside so the hostess can validate it.

Kaizen

515 E. Grant Street, Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Image via Kaizen Instagram

Downtown Phoenix’s sushi hotspot Kaizen offers 50% off its entire happy hour menu. From Tuesday through Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m., diners can dig into an extensive food menu at half the cost, featuring small plates, sushi rolls, bowls, and seafood-centric signature plates.

Choice creative small plates include tuna poke cones and snow crab wontons. Diners also can find traditional sushi rolls like shrimp tempura and the Philly Roll alongside signature, inventive rolls like What Happens in Vegas—a maki roll masterpiece made with king salmon sashimi, kanikama, cream cheese, jalapeno, and avocado that’s all drizzled with sushi sauce.

Fun fact: In Japanese, the word kaizen refers to the concept of continuous change and improvement. According to the restaurant’s website, that’s the same approach the chefs and staff take to providing customers with a great dining experience.

Pita Jungle

Multiple locations throughout metro Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Image courtesy Pita Jungle

Mediterranean-centric Pita Jungle serves happy hour seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with food prices starting at $2. Diners also can order drink specials daily from 3 to 6 p.m. These specials feature signature cocktails, house wines, and draft beers. One highlight? Diners can nab a house margarita for $5.

Pita Jungle is well known for its vegetarian cuisine, and tofu can be substituted for most chicken and fish dishes. In keeping with that, diners can enjoy vegetarian food such as falafel, a hummus trio, a chipotle black bean slider, and pita with thyme and olive oil.

Don’t miss: Pita Jungle serves a tapas-sized version of its signature pizzas like chipotle chicken pizza and spinach & pesto on its happy hour menu.

The Italian Daughter

23655 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite. #120, Scottsdale

Website | Instagram

Photo by Carrie Willis

Happy hour deals abound all day in the lounge and bar area of The Italian Daughter. Take a seat at the bar and imbibe $9 red and white wines, $6 domestic beers, $10 well drinks, and $2 off craft cocktails.

As you might have guessed from this restaurant’s name, there’s a plethora of Italian fare here. Enjoy meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, and creamy polenta for $14, braised short rib stacks that come with gorgonzola and waffle fries for $12, and salumi featuring a feast of Italian cured meats, cheese, olives, olive oil, and crisp, toasted bread.

The stone-fired pizzas are $2 off during happy hour. Find varieties including margherita and napolitana. The bar and lounge area is walk-in only and doesn’t take reservations.

When to visit: Hear live music seven days a week from October through May, and five nights a week during the summer months. Call the restaurant directly to see who’s performing and when.

Lakeside Bar & Grill

9980 W. Happy Valley Parkway, #1101, Peoria

Website | Instagram

Image via lakeside Bar & Grill Instagram

Peoria’s Lakeside Bar & Grill offers stellar drink specials daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Diners can enjoy $4 and $5 pints and bottles, $6 house wines, and $4.50 well drinks. Guests also can enjoy $1.50 off shareable plates (Excluding bone-in wings).

Visit the restaurant’s website to check out the additional daily specials. Shareables include loaded nachos topped with cheese, onions, tomato, olives, jalapenos and choice of chicken, chili or ground beef, Wisconsin cheese curds, and hummus.

Don’t miss this deal: Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lakeside Bar & Grill customers can enjoy the $12.99 Beef & Brew deal. This includes a Lakeside burger, French fries, and a domestic pint of beer.

Postino WineCafe

Multiple locations in metro Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Photo by Shelby Moore

The Valley’s most prominent local wine bar chain—with eight locations in the Valley—also has a daily happy hour. Postino WineCafe serves $6 wine glasses and beer pitchers until 5 p.m. every day.

Guests can find wines from all over the world on this menu. At the Arcadia location, diners can sip a tinto roriz from Portugal and a pinot noir from California. Beer options are also vast. Enjoy Odell Sippin’ Pretty Fruited Sour from Colorado or a Throne Blood Orange IPA from Arizona. Guests also can look forward to a rotation of seasonal and local beer on tap.

Don’t miss this deal: Monday and Tuesday after 8 p.m., customers can enjoy a $25 Board and Bottle deal. You’ll enjoy a bottle of wine along with one of Postino’s signature boards that come with an assortment of bruschetta in creative varieties like ricotta, dates and pistachio, and sweet and spicy pepper jam paired with goat cheese.

SanTan Brewing Company

8 S. San Macros Place, Chandler

Website | Instagram

Image courtesy SanTan Brewing Company

Craft beer drinkers rejoice! SanTan Brewing Company has $4 pints of its “core” brands or beers served year-round Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

SanTan also has Whiskey Wednesdays at all locations—including the Chandler pub, the Spirit Room, and SanTan Gardens that are all in Chandler—where SanTan Spirit’s whiskey drinks are $1 off. Curious diners can even tour the distillery housed inside this space and see where the beer is made.

Don’t miss this deal: The brewery also has Thirsty Thursdays where diners pay $4 for a 20-ounce pour of one of SanTan’s core beers.

Oak on Camelback

111 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Website | Instagram

Photo courtesy Oak on Camelback Photo courtesy Oak on Camelback

Formely known as St. Francis, Oak on Camelback boasts happy hour offerings from Tuesday to Saturday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Diners can dig into a variety of fare. Pick from four sliders that cost $3 each: options include truffle mushroom beef, pork schnitzel, Nashville hot, and Bahn Mi.

Food specials also include four different types of loaded fries for $8 each: chile verde, duck confit poutine, truffle, and spicy chipotle cotija short rib. For $7, guests can pick from two different types of flatbreads like margarita or jalapeno chicken.

Find beers, wine and cocktails that start at $6. Enjoy six classic cocktails like the Cosmo, the Bee’s Knees, and the Moscow mule.

Where to dine: When the weather’s nice, guests can dine alfresco on the patio as they watch cars by on bustling Camelback Road.

Want to discover more fun things to do across Arizona? Follow us on Instagram!