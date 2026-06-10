How Arizonans can celebrate Pride 2026 (beyond parades)

Every June is Pride Month, and it comes with an extra desire to scream and shout about how, well, proud we are to be part of the LGBTQ+ community. Indeed, it’s important to be vocal and present, as well as stand in your truth—as long as it’s safe for you to do so, of course. Luckily, a few spaces across Arizona make this a little easier, including the many establishments around Phoenix that are welcoming to LGBTQ+ folks.

Naturally, Pride Month also comes with festivals and parades where like-minded folks can gather and celebrate freely. In 2026, some of the biggest events include Bisbee Pride from June 18 to June 20, Flagstaff’s Pride in the Pines on June 20, and Winslow Pride from June 26 to June 27. But not everyone wants to stand in the hot streets all day, sweat arching down their brow like a rainbow—and that’s totally understandable.

If you want to celebrate Pride Month in all its unabashed, beautiful glory without attending a festival or parade, you’re still in luck. Plenty of other LGBTQ+ centered events are happening throughout the state all month long, giving you ample opportunities to show off your true colors.

Folks celebrating Pride month, marching down the street in Bisbee, AZ. (Don Barrett/Flickr)

1. CC’s Dollhouse

Where: Cruisin’7th (3702 N. Seventh St., Phoenix)

When: June 13, 10 p.m.

Cost: $7

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CC’s Dollhouse is a regular drag show at Cruisin’7th, taking place every second Saturday of the month. Naturally, the June 2026 edition is Pride Month-themed, and it’s slated to feature host Citabria Capri alongside performers Dani of Tarth, Dirtee X, Dakota Rivers, and Ghost. This CC’s Dollhouse night will be extra fun because it’s being held in honor of Dirtee X’s birthday—in addition to Pride Month, of course. Doors are set to open at 9:30 p.m., so don’t be afraid to arrive early and get comfortable for the wild, ecstatic night ahead.

2. Queer Summer Market

Where: Warehouse215 (215 E. Grant St, Phoenix)

When: June 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hosted by Phoenix’s Equality Chamber, the Queer Summer Market is in its second year and is a great place to not only meet LGBTQ+ crafters and makers but also put money directly into their hands. This event sees all kinds of creators selling their goods, so you never know what you’ll find. One thing you’ll surely uncover in spades, however, is bright, cheerful energy. The Queer Summer Market is a lot less hot and noisy than a parade, so it might just be right for you if you prefer something a little more streamlined.

3. Pride at the Pool

Where: Hotel Valley Ho (6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale)

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When: June 14, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $30+

Want to celebrate Pride Month while staying cool? Scottsdale’s Hotel Valley Ho has you covered with its Pride at the Pool event. You must be 21 or older to attend this due to alcohol flowing as the event cruises onward—it’s also co-presented by Corona Extra beer—but as long as you’re of age, you’re bound to have a good time. DJ B will be keeping the party pumpin’, and the water will be nice and crisp on a hot summer day. Does it get more relaxing than that?

4. Drag Brunch with Alaska

Where: Stand Up Live (50 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix)

When: June 14, 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

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This Pride Month, you can see “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Alaska take to the stage during a fabulous drag brunch that the venue describes as “high-energy” and “laugh-out-loud” funny on its website. If you’ve ever seen Alaska on the show or heard her “Race Chaser” podcast, you know that’s true! So, let the mimosas flow as you watch sickening performances and hear some of the best jokes from any drag queen out there.

5. Pride Drag Brunch

Where: W Scottsdale (7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale)

When: June 20, 11 a.m.

Cost: $39

W Scottsdale, a local favorite hotel, is partnering with “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” runner-up Kandy Muse for its Pride Drag Brunch, and with Muse on board, it’s nearly guaranteed to bring the house down. The event, held in collaboration with the local queer organization The Drag Bus, is only for folks ages 21 and up, and it offers several different menu items to help create the brunch of your dreams, from breakfast burritos to scrumptious frittatas. Yum!

6. Pride Bar Crawl

Where: HighWire Tucson (30 S. Arizona Ave., Tucson)

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When: June 20, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $30

Getting to know fellow LGBTQ+ folks in a fun yet chill environment is important to some, and for them, we’d recommend the Pride Bar Crawl. The crawl lasts six hours and includes more than a handful of vendors. Plus, each ticket comes with a few free drinks, discounts on food at certain locations, no cover fees, and free entry to the night’s drag shows after you’ve sampled your way through all of the bars.

7. Drag & Draw

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe)

When: June 20, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $17+

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Hosted by the Tempe Center for the Arts, the Drag & Draw event will feature queens performing and then posing, inspiring attendees to draw the queens exactly as they are or let their imaginations run free and create whole worlds with them. There are two event times on June 20, with each lasting an hour and a half. It’s also worth noting that drinks will be served during the event. So, grab a glass and your favorite pad because this is one unique drag event you won’t want to miss.

8. Navajo Nation Pride

Where: Window Rock Tribal Park & Veterans’ Memorial & El Morro Theatre (207 W. Coal Ave., Gallup)

When: June 27

Cost: Free

Every year, the Navajo Nation Pride organization puts on a Pride Month display unlike any other in the state. In 2026, the event features a parade in the morning and then two extra events to take folks into the afternoon and evening: the We Are Sacred Pride Festival & Marketplace from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the We Are Proud After Party & Drag Show from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The marketplace will be held at Window Rock Tribal Park & Veterans’ Memorial, while the party will be held at El Morro Theatre. This is an excellent opportunity to support Indigenous makers and artists, as well as Indigenous voices generally.

9. Pride Flashlight Night

Where: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix)

When: June 27, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $19 for adults, $15 for children

Desert Botanical Garden hosts a series of Flashlight Nights throughout the summer, with ticket times starting every half-hour for a few hours each Saturday evening. The June 27 event is appropriately called Pride Flashlight Night, as it’s a time for LGBTQ+ folks to equip their trusty lights and scope out the desert’s natural beauty. Oh, and there will be arts and crafts, zine-making, and more, so there won’t be a boring moment in sight.

10. Broadway Lights

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe)

When: June 27 to June 28

Cost: $46

If you’re a sucker for the arts like we are, then you may want to book tickets for the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus season finale event: Broadway Lights. This concert is set to feature tunes from Broadway musicals that span the emotional and vocal spectrum—we’re talking showcasing solos of empowerment and heart-rending ballads that make you feel every word. Whether you’re a musical enthusiast or not, this is a great chance to put your money back into your own community and do something special for Pride Month.

Organizations you can donate to for Pride Month

If you’ve got a few extra dollars to spare and want to put them toward improving LGBTQ+ folks’ everyday lives, there’s no better time than Pride Month. Plus, Arizona has several wonderful organizations to choose from.

First, there’s One n Ten, named after the oft-quoted statistic that one in 10 folks identify as LGBTQ+. This organization specifically aids members of the community who are 11 to 24 years old—a pivotal age range for anyone growing up—through local service opportunities, fostering young queer and trans folks into confident, thoughtful adults.

Then, there’s the Greater Phoenix Equality Chamber of Commerce, which, in part, hosts events like the Queer Summer Market listed above to spotlight LGBTQ+ businesspeople. This organization brings like-minded people together, helps queer and trans folks get jobs, and so much more.

Last but certainly not least, there’s ONE Community. This organization’s reach is broad because it’s a statewide group of businesses and everyday people alike—folks who want to see members of the LGBTQ+ community thrive. ONE Community works to break down discrimination across the state to create a better tomorrow.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.