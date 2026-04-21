Dining out with kids in Phoenix doesn’t have to break the bank—these Valley restaurants offer deals that make family meals a lot more affordable.

Dining out with kids in Phoenix can add up fast—especially when you’re paying full price for meals that may or may not get more than a few bites. But across the Valley, a growing number of restaurants are making it easier for families to eat out without blowing their budget, offering “kids eat free” deals on certain days of the week.

From neighborhood Mexican spots to local favorites and even a few higher-end restaurants, these promotions can turn a regular weeknight dinner into a surprisingly affordable outing—if you know where to look. The catch? Most of these deals come with fine print, like specific days, dine-in requirements, or the purchase of an adult entrée.

We rounded up the best places in metro Phoenix (read: all local favorites, no national chains) and surrounding areas where kids can eat free, along with what you should order and when to go. Whether you’re planning ahead or just trying to get dinner on the table without cooking, these hidden gems are worth adding to your rotation.

Here’s where kids eat free across the Phoenix area, including Scottsdale, Mesa, Peoria, and more family-friendly spots around the Valley.

Colorful fare plated for customers. (Fairmont Scottsdale Princess)

1. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (Scottsdale)

If you’re looking to turn dinner into more of an experience, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess offers one of the most generous (and surprising) kids-eat-free programs in the Valley. Across several of its on-property restaurants—including La Hacienda, Bourbon Steak, Toro Scottsdale, and Ironwood American Kitchen—kids five and under eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.

The deal is available daily (not just one night a week) and isn’t limited to hotel guests, which is what makes it stand out. It’s a rare chance to enjoy a resort-level dining experience with your family without the usual price tag—especially if you time it right.

2. Chompie’s (multiple Valley locations)

A longtime Arizona favorite, Chompie’s is known for its classic New York-style deli menu—think oversized sandwiches, all-day breakfast, and bakery staples that make it easy to please a wide range of tastes.

On Tuesdays, kids 10 and under eat free all day with the purchase of an adult entrée. With a large kids’ menu (and even games to keep them busy), this is one of the more reliable, no-fuss options for families looking for a budget-friendly meal that works any time of day.

3. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers (multiple Valley locations)

This Arizona sports bar chain is a go-to for families who want a casual, high-energy spot with something for everyone—especially if burgers are already on the menu for your crew.

On Tuesday nights, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. With multiple locations across the Valley and a straightforward deal, it’s an easy fallback when you need a no-stress dinner option and a brewski.

4. Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant (multiple Valley locations)

A longtime Valley staple, Manuel’s is known for its classic Sonoran-style Mexican food, generous portions, and family-friendly atmosphere that feels easy and familiar.

On Wednesdays, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. It’s a straightforward, no-frills deal that makes it a reliable midweek option—especially if you’re craving comfort food like enchiladas, tacos, and house-made chips and salsa.

The restaurant’s front entrance. (Lakeside Bar & Grill)

5. Lakeside Bar & Grill (Peoria)

This laid-back neighborhood sports bar is an easy win for families who want something casual where kids won’t feel out of place. There’s plenty of room to spread out, TVs everywhere for game day energy, and simple distractions like coloring sheets to keep younger diners occupied.

On Tuesdays, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. It’s a straightforward deal that works well for a low-effort weeknight dinner—especially if you’re already out running errands in the area.

6. Red, White & Brew (Mesa)

The bar area. (Red, White & Brew)

If your family prefers a more traditional sit-down meal, Red, White & Brew offers a slightly more polished take on comfort food, with hearty American classics like brick oven pizza, burgers, pasta, steaks and seafood.

The restaurant hosts Family Tuesdays, where kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. It’s a reliable option for families in the East Valley looking for a midweek dinner that feels a step up from fast casual without getting too formal.

7. Electric Pickle (Tempe)

This pickleball-meets-restaurant concept has quickly become a go-to for families who want dinner with built-in entertainment. Between the courts, lively atmosphere, and casual menu, it’s the kind of place where kids can burn off energy while you actually enjoy your meal.

On Taco Tuesdays, kids eat free alongside two-for-one taco specials and discounted margaritas. The deal is typically limited to one free kids’ meal per adult entrée with a minimum purchase requirement—so it’s worth confirming with your server before ordering.

8. Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café (Scottsdale)

Customers taking bites of sweet crêpes. (Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café)

If you’re looking to turn a midweek dinner into something that feels a little more special, this Parisian-inspired café in Scottsdale Quarter delivers. The menu leans into both sweet and savory crêpes, along with coffee drinks and brunch-style favorites, so it works just as well for breakfast-for-dinner as it does for dessert.

On Wednesdays, kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée (dine-in only). Each child gets a complimentary kids crêpe, making this one of the more elevated “kids eat free” options in the Valley.

9. Four Corners Taphouse (Peoria)

A delicious burger. (Four Corners Taphouse)

For parents who want a solid craft beer list as part of their family dinner, Four Corners Taphouse strikes a nice balance between sports bar and family-friendly hangout. The menu covers all the basics, from Italian beef and chicken Philly hoagies to shareable appetizers like Buffalo cauliflower, jalapeño poppers, and Bavarian pretzels.

Kids eat free on Wednesdays after 3 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée, giving you an earlier-in-the-day option that works well for after-school dinners or early evenings.

10. Haymaker (multiple Valley locations)

Known for its hearty comfort food and all-day breakfast vibe, Haymaker is an easy, crowd-pleasing pick for families—especially if you’ve got picky eaters in the mix. The menu leans classic and filling, with everything from pancakes to burgers and homestyle dinners (like mama’s meatloaf).

Kids eat free on Wednesdays and Sundays after 4 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée, making this one of the more flexible deals in the Valley.

11. Cantina Gueros (Peoria)

The restaurant’s exterior. (Cantina Gueros)

If tacos and margaritas sound like a better fit for your crew, Cantina Gueros offers a lively, casual atmosphere with a menu centered around Mexican street food favorites (including housemade horchata and watermelon fresca).

On Thursdays, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. It’s a solid option for families looking to mix up their usual dinner routine without spending much more than they would at home.