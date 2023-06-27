Sign up for the free newsletter that 50,000+ Arizonans read to stay connected.

At the intersection of delectable pastries and socially acceptable day drinking is what I consider to be one of the most important meals of the day: brunch.

Too late to cook French toast? Brunch. Too early to justify drinking champagne? Brunch. There’s just something about sitting around a table drinking mimosas while chatting with close friends over avocado toast and pancakes that’s so special.

So without further ado, here are the best brunches in Central Phoenix.

Carcara

340 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

Brunch Hours: Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Website || Instagram

(Photo courtesy of Carcara/Jill McNamara Photography)

Starting at the heart of the city is Carcara, a restaurant at the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix that hosts a Boozy Brunch on weekends.

Embracing state heritage, Carcara incorporates into their menu what every Arizonan has seared into their memory in grade school: the 5 Cs of Arizona—copper, cattle, cotton, citrus, and climate. Some of their signature dishes include an Espresso Bacon Jam Short Rib Wagyu Burger with cheddar cheese, crispy onion, garlic paprika aioli, and an over-easy egg, or any of their sharable brunch boards. Fan favorites include the Batter Up, which comes with buttermilk pancakes, blood orange syrup, poppy-seed-citrus marmalade whipped butter, and more.

And what would a Boozy Brunch be without the booze? Carcara offers cocktails like the Brunch Reviver made with Malfy Rosa Gin, Lillet Blanc, orange liqueur, and an absinthe rinse; a loaded bloody mary made with Crater Lake Hatch Green Chili Vodka; or the bellini flight, where you can sample three flavors including ginger peach and blood orange.

Copper Blues

50 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix

Brunch Hours: Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Website

(Photo courtesy of Copper Blues)

Ready to have a rockin’ time? Look no further than CityScape where drag queen Barbra Seville hosts her weekend Drag Bunch: Bacon & Leggs at the Copper Blues rock pub and kitchen.

With a unique show every Saturday morning, Copper Blues serves up delicious dishes like their popular Nutella French Toast Stack with boozy beverages like their bottomless mimosas, the tequila sunrise Gender Fluid Shot, and their specialty espresso martini The Devereaux.

Featuring one of the only drag brunches in downtown Phoenix, Copper Blues is certainly a lively venue with beautiful city sights.

Cocina Adamex

416 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix

Brunch Hours: Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Website || Instagram

(Photo courtesy of Cocina Adamex)

Looking for a delicious Mexican breakfast? Look no further than Cocina Amadex, a local family-owned restaurant on Seventh Avenue, just north of Van Buren Street.

Popular brunch dishes include the build-your-own breakfast burrito with hearty protein burro options to choose from—like bacon, beans, carne asada, cheese, chorizo, egg, ham, machaca, or potatoes—and Cocina’s popular chilaquiles combo plate that includes corn tortillas with the choice of red or green sauce, a side of beans, and a fried egg.

Craving something sweet? Cocina Adamex offers a delectable selection of fluffy pastries and sweet delights to grab on your way in or out.

The VIG Fillmore

606 N. 4th Ave., Phoenix

Brunch Hours: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Website

(Photo courtesy of The VIG)

Ah, The VIG. Many people familiar with downtown Phoenix have probably heard of The VIG, a lively Southwestern pub-restaurant with live music. But did you know that they also offer a weekend brunch?

Signature dishes from The VIG’s brunch menu include their Nutella Banana French Toast with battered challah bread, Nutella, banana compote, and crispy bacon; and the Braised Beef Hash with peppers, onions, potatoes, scrambled eggs, and country bread.

Their brunch also features a variety of drinks and cocktails, including The VIG Bloody Mary and the Cold Brew Old Fashioned. Feeling adventurous? Patrons are encouraged to build their own mimosa, with flavors that include cranberry, grapefruit, orange, or pineapple.

READ MORE: 8 Artisan Ice Cream Hotspots in Metro Phoenix