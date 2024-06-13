Granite Post News Logo Image
Arizona News You Can Use

VIDEO: Arizona Rep. Laura Terech on SCR1044

By Copper Courier Staff

June 13, 2024
@coppercourier On the SCR1044 bill, Arizona Rep. Laura Terech said Sen. Bolick should have recused since the measure is specifically designed to save Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick from being rejected in November’s retention election. #everythingarizona #azpol #azleg #arizona #az #supremecourt ♬ original sound – Copper Courier

Author

CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This