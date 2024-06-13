VIDEO: Arizona Rep. Laura Terech on SCR1044

June 13, 2024
@coppercourier On the SCR1044 bill, Arizona Rep. Laura Terech said Sen. Bolick should have recused since the measure is specifically designed to save Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick from being rejected in November’s retention election. #everythingarizona #azpol #azleg #arizona #az #supremecourt ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO
Politics
BREAKING: AG Kris Mayes sues rental corporations for conspiratorial price-fixing
It looks like, legally speaking, rent really may be “too damn high.” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday a lawsuit against nine...
Op-ed: Trump’s journey from hosting The Apprentice to being the biggest loser
Leading up to the 2016 election, Donald Trump crafted an image of himself as a successful businessman and a winner. But in reality, Trump has a long...
Local News
Supreme Court rejects bid to restrict abortion pill access, but leaves door open for future challenges
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing on behalf of the Supreme Court, wrote that while the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue over the FDA's...
FBI figures show 15% drop in violent crime in 2024
During the first quarter of 2024, there’s also been a 13% drop in aggravated assault, according to the FBI. Murder and rape both decreased by about...