When Buc-ee’s opened its first Arizona location in Goodyear on June 22, approximately a thousand people were lined up before the doors opened at 6 a.m.

The first person in line was Richard Bassett, a Buc-ee’s fan originally from Houston, who had been in line for fourteen hours.

“It was for the memories,” Bassett said. “I’m not some obsessive fan. I enjoy grand openings, and since it was Father’s Day, I asked my wife, can I just go wait in line at Buc-ee’s?”

Bassett said he had been eagerly awaiting the opening of Arizona’s first Buc-ee’s since it was announced two years ago. His favorite Buc-ee’s items? Fudge, beef jerky and banana puddings. “It’s not really gas station food, it’s more restaurant food,” Bassett said.

Bassett was waiting in line alone, but he wasn’t lonely; other Buc-ee’s fans bonded with each other as they pulled all-nighters to be among the first to enter the store.

One of those people was Emma Barber, who ended up at the front of the line at the opposite entrance. Barber, who was covered in Buc-ee’s-themed temporary tattoos that she made herself, said she and her boyfriend got to Buc-ee’s at 7:30 p.m. the previous night.

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Barber sported a Buc-ee’s logo on her cheek, and writing down both her arms — “God Bless America” on the left and “God Bless Buc-ee’s” on the right.

Despite already being decked in Beaver logos, the June 22 grand opening was Barber’s first time at Buc-ee’s. A lifelong Arizonan, Barber said she heard about Buc-ee’s from her boyfriend, who is from Texas.

“I told everybody I was going to be first in line, and I was initially joking. But then my boyfriend convinced me, he was like, ‘Why not?’ So here we are, somehow,” Barber said. “I’m very, very excited.”

Barber’s Buc-ee’s wish list was meat-heavy. She said she was most excited to try the brisket, jerky and beef nuggets.

“I’ve just heard so many good things about Buc-ee’s, I thought, I just have to see what this is about,” Barber said.

First purchase at Arizona Buc-ee’s included a fan favorite

At about 6:05 a.m., a young man named Roman Corey came jogging out of the store holding a plastic Buc-ee’s bag and happily singing, “I was first to check out!”

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Corey arrived at 10:30 p.m. the previous night and said he was “on absolutely no sleep at all.”

Corey’s purchases included a sparkling ice drink and Buc-ee’s exclusive brisket and egg taco. He also caught a free t-shirt from staff who were throwing them into the line.

How to visit Buc-ee’s in Arizona

Buc-ee’s gas station and convenience store is open 24/7.

Details: 1001 N. Bullard Ave., Goodyear. buc-ees.com.

Reporting by Eddie Fontanez, Arizona Republic