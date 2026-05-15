Where to find the cheapest gas in Arizona right now

Arizonans are feeling the pinch of President Donald Trump’s economy.

Grocery costs are high and gas prices have surged ever since Trump launched the Iran war earlier this year with no end in sight. A new poll by NPR, PBS News, and Marist Poll found that 80% of Americans are struggling with finances due to the current price of fuel.

A year ago, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline was $3.39, according to the American Automobile Association, a roadside assistance and travel organization. Now, the cost of one gallon of tank has surged to $4.84 in Arizona, roughly 30 cents above the national average. One Arizona gas station already hit the $6 mark, charging $6.49 per gallon for regular gas in April.

Despite the rising costs, Trump brushed off those concerns on Tuesday, saying he isn’t thinking about Americans’ finances, “even a little bit.”

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran — they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” Trump said. “I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing — we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has publicly blamed the war for the price spike and said a temporary suspension of Arizona’s 18-cent-per-gallon state gas tax remains on the table in budget negotiations.

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So, where is the cheapest gas?

Short answer is Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, and Eloy — all over an hour away from Phoenix, according to GasBuddy, a company tracking gas prices.

As of May 15, Arizonans looking for the cheapest gas will have to make the trek to Bullhead City, about a four hour drive from Phoenix. Residents of the city, located on the Colorado River, currently have the most affordable gas at Fastrip gas station at $4.21 a gallon. Bullhead City residents can get the second cheapest gas in the state at Sam’s Club for $4.23 a gallon.

ARCO in Mohave Valley, about 200 miles from Phoenix, also has some of the most affordable gas prices at $4.25 a gallon as of May 15.

For residents in the Phoenix metro area, the closest gas station with the cheapest gas can be found about an hour drive away to the city of Eloy, with gas at $4.29 at Xpress Fuel, Love’s Travel Stop, Pilot, and Circle K gas stations, according to GasBuddy. Otherwise, Phoenix residents can expect to pay $4.80 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

In Tucson, Costco and Sam’s Club locations have some of the cheapest gas prices at $4.29 a gallon. Flagstaff residents can find the cheapest gas at Maverik gas station for $4.43 a gallon or at Speedy’s gas station for just about a few cents more, according to GasBuddy.

As of May 15, the most expensive gas in Arizona can be found in Scottsdale, with the average cost at $4.98, according to the American Automobile Association.

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Experts are warning that if the war continues, Arizonans could face even steeper prices, paying $6 a gallon at the pumps.

Despite the high costs and the strain on Arizonans’ wallets, it is unclear when the war will come to an end or when fuel prices will drop.

In the meantime, Arizonans can take a number of steps to ease the financial burden, including joining fuel rewards programs and using credit cards with gas rewards.