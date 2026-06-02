It’s never a good idea to drive when you’re exhausted, but that also doesn’t mean you can just pull over anywhere to catch some Zs.

It can be extremely dangerous to drive while tired, leaving drivers to doze off at the wheel and cause major crashes.

Sometimes, when on a long road trip, it’s best to pull over for a quick nap to rejuvenate yourself before heading back on the open road.

Even though this is advised, drivers can’t pull over just anywhere for a quick nap; there are specific guidelines on where it’s okay to sleep in your car. If these guidelines are ignored, it could lead to a ticket and a fine.

Here’s what to know before pulling over to sleep in your car in the Grand Canyon State..

Can I sleep in my car in Arizona?

Yes, you can sleep in your car as long as you’re in a place that allows it, Mesa Police Department motor officer Mike Kuntz told The Arizona Republic in late 2025.

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Kuntz said that it may be legal to park and sleep in your car in some neighborhoods, but there are better and safer options. For example, some businesses, like Walmart, will allow you to park in their lots overnight. However, you should always look for signs or ask before nodding off.

Can I sleep in my car at an Arizona rest stop?

Yes, you can sleep in your car at an Arizona rest stop. An official with the Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed travelers can remain there for a single night.

However, camping or staying for multiple nights is strictly prohibited according to the rest area rules. Drivers are allowed to sleep one night to avoid sleeping at the wheel or driving fatigue.

Can I sleep in my car on the side of an Arizona highway?

No, it is illegal to sleep in your car on the side of the highway, Sgt. Kameron Lee with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

“Not only does it pose a hazard, the shoulders are for emergency uses only (broken down vehicle, medical issues, etc.),” Lee said in a statement to The Republic. “Additionally, emergency responders often use those shoulders to reach emergency scenes-they must remain clear.”

If you are parked on the side of a highway, you could possibly have your vehicle towed and have to cover the costs.

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Can I get a ticket for sleeping in my car in Arizona?

Whether you get a ticket or not fully depends on where you are, what time it is and what condition you are in. If a law enforcement officer taps on your window, they may just tell you to move or they may ticket you if you’re parked in a prohibited area.

It’s never a good idea to drink and drive; however, you could also get a ticket for sleeping in your car under the influence. An officer or deputy may charge you with DUI if they can prove you intended to operate the vehicle while intoxicated.

Driving when you’re not alert is a dangerous and potentially fatal problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests drinking coffee or other caffeinated beverages and pulling over for a quick 20-minute nap at a designated rest stop if you feel sleepy while driving.

Reporting by Paige Moore and Shelby Slade, Arizona Republic