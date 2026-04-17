Can you smoke marijuana in public in Arizona? What the law says

In the five years since Arizona began allowing recreational adult use of marijuana, some key issues remain vague or unsettled.

Battles are being fought over the legality of hemp-based products compared with those derived from what is more commonly thought of as marijuana. The city of Scottsdale explicitly banned vaping in certain public places after determining it might not fall under Arizona’s public smoking ban.

Other questions remain because they are not explicitly addressed by the text of the Arizona statute that was generated when recreational cannabis was legalized.

One of the most frequent questions is whether open public consumption of cannabis, in any form, is legal. Here’s what we know.

Can you smoke marijuana in public in Arizona ?

No. The law is clear on it.

The state’s Smoke-Free Arizona law prohibits anyone from smoking in most enclosed public places and places of employment, regardless of whether they are smoking marijuana or tobacco. Smoking cannabis in public may be punishable by a fine of up to $500 for a first offense, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Can you vape THC or use cannabis edibles in public in Arizona ?

No. Arizona’s Safe and Smart Act, which made recreational cannabis use legal in 2020, does not explicitly allow public usage of cannabis in any form. The law has been interpreted to mean anything not specifically authorized is not legal.

Can you smoke cannabis on private property in Arizona ?

Yes, but only with the owner’s permission.

Metro Phoenix, for example, has some cannabis friendly lodging and businesses where it is permitted at least some of the time. But if you are renting an apartment, you must have the owner’s OK.

Reporting by Nate Trela, Arizona Republic