9 Arizona events to check out this weekend (May 22-24)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.
Here’s what’s going on around Arizona this weekend, besides your standard Memorial Day events—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!
- Spring Arizona Restaurant Week at various locations, though Sunday
- Big 12 Baseball Championship in Surprise, through Saturday
- Grateful Festival in Flagstaff, Friday-Sunday
- Plant Sale & Festival in Flagstaff, Saturday
- Sierra Vista Wine, Beer, and Spirits Festival, Saturday
- Mohave Pride Festival in Kingman, Saturday-Sunday
- Prescott Off Street Festival, Saturday-Sunday
- Western Art Show & Sale in Prescott, Saturday-Monday
- Rancho Fest AZ in Laveen, Sunday