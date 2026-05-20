Things To Do

9 Arizona events to check out this weekend (May 22-24)

From a plant sale to a Pride festival, here are some of the biggest events happening in Arizona this weekend.

rows of various small pots of succulents and cacti
(beyzahzah/Pexels)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.

Here’s what’s going on around Arizona this weekend, besides your standard Memorial Day events—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!

MORE: What to do in Arizona this Memorial Day weekend—free events, outdoor adventures, & more

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