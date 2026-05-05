PHOENIX – What started as a small 800-square-foot diner in downtown Phoenix has grown into one of the city’s most recognizable breakfast spots, serving loyal customers for over two decades.

Matt’s Big Breakfast, founded by husband and wife Matt Pool and Erenia Lara,

first opened near First and McKinley streets in 2004. Since then, the restaurant has relocated multiple times, reflecting both its growth and the rapid development of downtown Phoenix.

“We started off at that little, tiny building, which is actually about to be torn down,

sadly, just about a block south of us,” Pool said.

Over the past years, the restaurant has expanded while staying within the same

general area. “Now it’s been 21 and a half years, we’ve since moved down the block and now next door again,” Pool said. “So we’ve been in our third location on First Street in 21 years.”

The restaurant’s staying power comes during a time when many small businesses

struggle to survive in a competitive food industry. Downtown Phoenix especially has seen significant economic growth, with new apartments, offices, and entertainment venues bringing more customers and competition to the area.

Despite those changes, Matt’s Big Breakfast has built a reputation on consistency.

Its menu focuses on traditional breakfast staples, including eggs, pancakes, and bacon, with an emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients.

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The restaurant has also received national attention, including a feature on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives,” hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. This

helped show off Matt’s Big Breakfast to a larger audience, bringing in enthusiasts eager to try the local spot.

This approach from the restaurant has helped develop a strong base of customers.

Adam Beadle, who has been visiting since childhood, said the familiarity keeps him

coming back.

“My usual is called the Five Spot with no grilled onions,” Beadle said. “The first

time I went was probably when I was 10. I really liked their peppered bacon and all their locations are local to me so it’s convenient.”

Customer loyalty is a key factor in the restaurant’s success, especially as new

dining options emerge across the city.

For some patrons, specific menu items have become personal favorites and defining features of the restaurant. Kasturi Tale, a customer, said one item stands out above the rest: “Their breakfast burrito is so good. It’s their best item.”

Matt’s Big Breakfast has also benefited from its connection to the community.

While it has grown in size and recognition, the restaurant has remained locally owned and operated, a factor that continues to resonate with customers in Phoenix.

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As downtown Phoenix continues to evolve, the restaurant’s history remains tied

closely to the area’s transformation. From its beginnings in a small diner to its current location, Matt’s Big Breakfast has adapted alongside the city while maintaining its original vision.