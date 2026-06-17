3 upcoming neighborhood events in Phoenix (June 17)

This is a space to share events that are focused on connecting with community and spending time with neighbors.

If you have an event you’d like to submit, email me!

Here’s what’s coming up:

When: June 17, 5-7 p.m.

Where: AZ Wilderness Miracle Mile

“Stop by to mingle with neighbors next Wednesday, June 17th at @azwildernessmm.”

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When: Every Friday, 7-9 a.m.

Where: Cactus Cloud Cafe

“The best way to build a neighborhood is by having a third space like @cactuscloudcafe to meet at weekly! Join us every Friday from 7AM to 9AM, before the workday begins, even if it’s just to stop by and say hi to neighbors. No pressure if you can’t make it!”

When: June 20, 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Firecreek Coffee

“Join us for our first Plant It Forward meeting this Saturday, June 20, 11am-noon at Firecreek Coffee on McDowell. Please bring your ideas about how to grow, propagate, and distribute plants throughout Coronado. Whether you’re a Master Gardener or just plant-curious, all skill levels are welcome!”