3 Phoenix rentals that caught our eye on Zillow this week (May 27)

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Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while checking out Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

🏋️‍♀️ If you’re a workout-from-home person: This four-bed, 3.5-bath near 14th Street and Dobbins Road has a dedicated exercise room. It’s unclear if any of the equipment would be left for the tenant, but even if it gets emptied out, at least you’d have a room set up for this kind of activity. The 2,478-square-foot home also features a walk-in closet, solar panels, double sinks in the master bathroom with a tub in between, and a fenced-in backyard with a covered patio, turf square, and BBQ area. The home is available now and listed for $3,950 a month. Pets are negotiable.

🫧 If you’ve dreamt of a backyard hot tub: This four-bed, two-bath near 44th Street and Thomas Road has just that—although renters will be expected to take care of it during their lease. The 1,600-square-foot home also has a grassy, fenced-in backyard with a covered patio. It’s available now for $3,650 a month, which includes irrigation and landscaping. Small dogs are allowed.

🏠 If you want a big house for less: This 2,253-square-foot home is listed for $1,825 a month. It has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a garage, and it’s located near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road. It’s available now, and pets are allowed.

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If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of May 26. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.