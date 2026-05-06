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Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while scrolling Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

💸 If you have more money than you can spend: I’m throwing a ridiculous one in here because it’s been a while—for $23,500 a month, you could rent this 4,445-square-foot behemoth near Camelback Road and 56th Street, which sold in January for $2.6 million. The three-bed, five-bath home sits on one acre with views of Camelback Mountain. It includes a three-car garage, a guest house, several indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a huge walk-in closet, multiple fountains, and a backyard pool and hot tub. It is “freshly renovated” and comes fully furnished. Rent includes pool maintenance and landscaping, and, despite how much you’re paying, only small dogs are allowed.

🏠 If you need to get back to reality: This three-bed, two-bath near 44th Street and Thomas Road is listed for $2,000 a month—lower than average for that size. The 1,360-square-foot home has grassy yards, a covered back patio, a new AC, a washer, a dryer, and two covered parking spots. There’s also some fun wallpaper and tiling inside. Heads up, though, that the owner expects the tenant to either pay $95 every two weeks for yard maintenance or do it themselves with their own equipment. The house is available May 15, and pets are not allowed.

👵 If you need multi-generational housing: This listing near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road has two homes in one for $4,640 a month. The primary home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the secondary unit has one bedroom and one bathroom, along with its own kitchen, laundry, and separate entrance. The neighborhood has a community pool, pickleball and basketball courts, playgrounds, barbecue grills, and a gaga ball pit–which I had to look up. The homes are available now, and it looks like dogs are allowed upon approval, but no cats. Tenants can receive a $2,000 credit toward move-in costs for leases signed by May 15 that start by June 1.

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If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of May 6. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.