South Phoenix’s growth has drawn two new gated build-to-rent townhome communities with garages, covered parking and front yards.

With a total of 152 townhomes, the developments — Corsica Villas on 20th Street and Corsica Villas at Euclid & 7th Street — are about two miles apart.

Rents start at about $2,000 for the homes. But deals are available with renters able to get as many as three months free with some leases, according to the communities’ websites.

Two- and three-bedroom homes with 1,100 to more than 1,525 square feet of space are available for lease in the communities. Corsica Villas is located at 8181 S. 20th St. and Corsica Villas at Euclid is at 825 E. Euclid Ave.

The rentals also include wide-plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and matte black fixtures.

Both communities have play areas, dog parks, outdoor dining and BBQ areas.

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Metro Phoenix is a hotspot for rent-to-own communities that provide an alternative for people who can’t or don’t want to buy. The Valley’s strong growth makes them popular with investors.

“With this mix of location, lifestyle, and growth, south Phoenix is emerging as one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods,” said Mark Singerman, vice president at the Rockefeller Group, which is overseeing the projects’ development.

He said there’s strong demand for the townhomes.

South Phoenix was an area long overlooked by developers and planners for decades but is now one of metro Phoenix’s top markets for growth with the extension of light rail to the area and more homebuyers, renters and retailers moving there.

Reporting by Catherine Reagor, Arizona Republic