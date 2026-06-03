7 things Phoenix renters should know this week (June 3)

This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

From news on Arizona’s housing market to tips for making your bathroom feel bigger, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

⬇️ Nearly a third of Phoenix housing listings dropped their price in April, according to a Realtor.com report. (Phoenix Business Journal, 🔒)

🔑 Phoenix home prices are still up a little year-over-year, though—and up 67% from 2019. (The Copper Courier)

🔨 With the current pace of growth and permits, it would take Maricopa County 262 years to close its housing gap. (Phoenix New Times)

🏠 This Phoenix suburb was ranked as the No. 1 most affordable midsize city for US homebuyers. (Phoenix New Times)

Advertisement

💰 A report found that private equity firms own nearly 1 in 4 apartment complexes in Arizona, for a total of 378. (Arizona Mirror)

🚗 In case you’ve ever wondered if it’s legal to sleep in your car in Arizona, here’s what the law says. (The Copper Courier)

🚽 Here are 60 storage and design tips for making a bathroom feel bigger than it is. (Apartment Therapy)