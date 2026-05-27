7 things Phoenix renters should know this week (May 27)

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From news on Arizona’s housing shortage to a landlord refunding fees, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

🔨 Construction of new apartments is helping to drive down rent across the country. (Arizona Mirror)

🏠 However, a new report shows that Arizona is still in immediate need of 56,000 homes. (Axios Phoenix)

😭 Here’s a painful stat: Arizona saw a 94.3% increase in home prices from 2016 to 2026, the 14th-highest of US states. (Phoenix New Times)

🛏️ The number of unhoused people in Phoenix saw only a tiny dip from last year, but the good news is that a majority of those people were sheltered. (Phoenix New Times)

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💸 Have you rented from Greystar? The mega-landlord owes Arizona renters $1.6 million as part of settlements over hidden fees. (The Copper Courier)

📦 These 10 Arizona ZIP codes are getting the most new residents, according to a new study. (The Copper Courier)

🍽️ These extendable dining tables could help free up more space in your apartment. (Apartment Therapy)