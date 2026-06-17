Things To Do

8 Arizona events to check out this weekend (June 19-21)

From a beer festival to a lavender harvest celebration, here are some of the biggest events around Arizona this weekend.

a flight of different kinds of beer sitting on a counter
(Bohdan Stocek/Unsplash)

This events list was first published in The Copper Courier’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.

This weekend is a big one for celebrations. We’ve got events for PrideJuneteenth, and Father’s Day, along with World Cup watch parties

Here’s what’s going on around Arizona this weekend outside of those events—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!

MORE: 25 free things to do with kids this summer in Arizona

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Jessica Swarner
Jessica Swarner Newsletter Editor
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