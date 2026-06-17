8 Arizona events to check out this weekend (June 19-21)

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This weekend is a big one for celebrations. We’ve got events for Pride, Juneteenth, and Father’s Day, along with World Cup watch parties.
Here’s what’s going on around Arizona this weekend outside of those events—plus a map so you can see where everything is at!
- Flagstaff Beer Festival, Saturday
- The Arizona Punk Festival in Mesa, Saturday
- Tilted Earth Festival in Cornville, Saturday
- Rhythm & Brews in Kingman, Saturday
- Lavender Harvest Celebration in Sonoita, Saturday
- Prescott Bluegrass Festival, Saturday-Sunday
- Sierra Vista Yoga Festival, Saturday-Sunday
- Flagstaff Piano Festival, Saturday-June 27