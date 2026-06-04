From Phoenix and Tempe to Mesa, Tucson, Yuma, Nogales, and Surprise, residents can attend rallies, community meetings, food drives, voter outreach events, and public gatherings focused on local issues and civic engagement.

Here’s our weekly round-up of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (June 5)

Yuma Voter Registration Event

(Yuma, June 5-6, 9 – 11 a.m.)

Volunteers will help register voters and drop literature in Yuma neighborhoods, with training and a buddy system provided.

Activate & Caffeinate: DM Local Love Biz & Food Drive

(Private location, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Tempe Rising Indivisible will host a community meetup that includes thank-you card writing, local business support, and a food drive.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 35th Ave and Bethany Home

(Phoenix, 4 – 5:30 p.m.)

Participants will gather near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road during evening traffic for a recurring visibility event.

First Friday at The Hive

(Phoenix, 6 – 9 p.m.)

Fuerte Arts Movement and Hive on 16th will host an evening art event with live performers, artwork, food, and drinks.

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Saturday (June 6)

Coffee with the Chair

(Tucson, 8 – 10 a.m.)

Residents can stop by Pima County Democratic Party headquarters to ask questions, share concerns, and learn more about local party work.

We the People want to see the Epstein Files rally on the Tempe Pedestrian Bridge

(Tempe, 8:30 – 10 a.m.)

This Tempe bridge event will bring participants together with signs, music, and a food drive during morning traffic near Cole Park.

Stop the ICE Raids & Distractions: Investigate Names Listed in the Epstein Files like Biggs Now

(Mesa, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Mesa Valley Indivisible will gather near Superstition Springs Boulevard and Power Road for a public demonstration focused on ICE raids and the Epstein files.

ICE Out of Home Depot Phoenix Protest

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

Community members will meet outside the Home Depot on East Thomas Road to call attention to immigration enforcement affecting workers and nearby neighborhoods.

2026 Nogales Protest & Protect

(Nogales, 9 – 10 a.m.)

Participants will gather near Mastick Way in Nogales for a weekly visibility event focused on community concerns and civic engagement.

How Do We Save Our Public Schools? A Community Town Hall

(Tucson, 3 – 5:30 p.m.)

Local education leaders will discuss school funding, ESA vouchers, declining enrollment, and the future of public education in Arizona.

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Monday (June 8)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 7th Ave and Osborn

(Phoenix, 4 – 5:30 p.m.)

This central Phoenix rally takes place during evening traffic, with participants gathering along Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road.

Tell the Mesa City Council NO to the NTT Global PH10 Data Center

(Mesa, 5 – 6:45 p.m.)

Mesa residents will gather ahead of a city council discussion on the proposed NTT Global PH10 Data Center campus.

Mesa City Council Meeting: ICE and Mesa PD: End 287(g) Agreement

(Private location, 5:45 – 7 p.m.)

Participants will attend the Mesa City Council meeting to speak on the city’s 287(g) agreement between Mesa police and ICE.

Tuesday (June 9)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at 7th St and McDowell

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

Neighbors will gather near Seventh Street and McDowell Road for a morning visibility event during commute hours.

Rush Hour We the People Rally and Food Drive

(Tempe, 7:30 – 9 a.m.)

Tempe Rising Indivisible will meet near the Cole Park bridge for a morning rally and food drive.

Wednesday (June 10)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at the Melrose Curve

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

People will gather in the Melrose area for a recurring morning visibility event.

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Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Moon Valley

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

North central Phoenix residents will meet along Seventh Street for a morning rush-hour rally.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at Bell Rd and Civic Center Dr

(Surprise, 4 – 5:30 p.m.)

Participants will gather near Bell Road and Civic Center Drive in Surprise for an evening visibility event.

Thursday (June 11)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally at ICE Field Office

(Phoenix, 7:30 a.m.)

This morning rally takes place outside the ICE field office in Phoenix and centers on immigration enforcement concerns.

Wine, Dine and Sign: Democracy Downtown

(Phoenix, 7 – 10 p.m.)

People can meet in downtown Phoenix for food, conversation, and petition signing as part of a weekly gathering.

Have an event to add? Email our State Organizing Coordinator at Martin@couriernewsroom.com with details at least one week before the event date.

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