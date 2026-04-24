Your weekly guide to taking action in Arizona (April 24–30)

A weekly roundup of Arizona events, protests, meetings, canvases, and community gatherings happening across the state from Friday, April 24, through Thursday, April 30.

From Phoenix and Tucson to Mesa, Yuma, Flagstaff, and Rio Rico, residents can attend rallies, trainings, listening sessions, and community events focused on local issues and civic engagement.

Here’s our weekly round-up of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (April 24)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally @ 25th Ave & Happy Valley

(Phoenix, 8 – 9 a.m.)

A weekly morning rally in north Phoenix held along a busy intersection during commute hours.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally @ 35th Ave & Bethany Home

(Phoenix, 8:30 a.m.)

A recurring Phoenix rally near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road focused on public visibility.

Activate & Caffeinate: DM Local Love Biz & Food Drive

(Tempe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

A Tempe community event combining local business support with a food drive.

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University of Arizona – Earth Day 2026

(Tucson, 12 – 4 p.m.)

An Earth Day event at the University of Arizona featuring community activities and outreach.

White Mountains Weekly Rally

(Private location, 4 – 4:30 p.m.)

A weekly rally bringing together community members in the White Mountains area.

Saturday (April 25)

Saturday Protests Outside Ciscomani’s Office

(Tucson, 8 – 10 a.m.)

A recurring protest outside Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s office in Tucson.

Communities Not Cages

(Green Valley, 8 – 9 a.m.)

A rally in Green Valley tied to a national day of action focused on immigration detention policy.

Communities Not Cages: National Day of Action

(Tucson, 8 – 10 a.m.)

A Tucson event connected to a nationwide day of action focused on detention expansion and due process concerns.

We the People ICE Out Rally on the Tempe Pedestrian Bridge

(Tempe, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.)

A recurring bridge rally in Tempe that also includes a food drive.

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Communities Not Cages: National Day of Action

(Marana, 9 – 11 a.m.)

A neighborhood outreach event in Marana tied to a national day of action focused on ICE detention centers.

Communities Not Cages: National Day of Action

(Mesa, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

A Mesa rally tied to a national day of action focused on immigration detention and due process concerns.

Saturday May Day Canvass

(Private location, 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m.)

A canvassing effort focused on community outreach ahead of upcoming May Day events.

ICE Out of Home Depot Phoenix Protest

(Phoenix, 9 – 11 a.m.)

A recurring protest outside a Phoenix Home Depot focused on immigration enforcement concerns.

Asamblea del pueblo / The People’s Assembly

(Private location, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

A bilingual community gathering focused on civic issues and public participation.

Communities Not Cages: National Day of Action

(San Luis, 2 – 5 p.m.)

A public gathering in San Luis tied to a national day of action focused on ICE detention centers.

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Communities Not Cages / ICE Out of Flagstaff

(Flagstaff, 2 – 4 p.m.)

A rally at Flagstaff City Hall tied to a national day of action focused on ICE detention centers.

Sunday (April 26)

Cottonwood Corner Sunday Protests

(Cottonwood, 2 – 4 p.m.)

A recurring Sunday protest held at a major Cottonwood intersection.

Monday (April 27)

CD1 Protest at Schweikert’s Office

(Scottsdale, 8 – 9 a.m.)

A recurring protest outside Rep. David Schweikert’s Scottsdale office.

Tuesday (April 28)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally @ 7th St & McDowell

(Phoenix, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.)

A recurring morning rally near downtown Phoenix during commute hours.

Wednesday (April 29)

2026 Rio Rico Protest & Protect

(Rio Rico, 4 – 5 p.m.)

A visibility event in Rio Rico held along a main roadway.

Rush-hour Resistance Rally @ Bell Rd & Civic Center Dr

(Surprise, 4 – 5:30 p.m.)

A recurring rally in Surprise focused on public visibility and civic engagement.

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Ideas to Impact: Community Listening Session in Pinal County

(Private location, 5:15 – 6:45 p.m.)

A community listening session focused on local priorities and civic participation.

Thursday (April 30)

Rush-hour Resistance Rally @ ICE Field Office

(Phoenix, 7:30 a.m.)

A recurring morning rally outside the ICE field office in Phoenix.

From Ideas to Impact: Yuma County

(Yuma, 5:30 – 7 p.m.)

A community listening session in Yuma focused on local concerns and future community efforts.

From Ideas to Impact: Cochise County

(Bisbee area, 6 – 7:30 p.m.)

A listening session where residents can share ideas and community priorities.

Politics and Trivia Happy Hour

(Mesa, 6 – 8 p.m.)

A Mesa community meetup combining conversation, trivia, and volunteer opportunities.

Have an event to add? Email our State Organizing Coordinator at Martin@couriernewsroom.com with details at least one week before the event date.



