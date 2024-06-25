VIDEO: How Project 2025 would defund public media to pay for Trump news

June 25, 2024
@coppercourier Project 2025's plan to turn PBS and NPR into DJT. . . . . . . #azpol #azleg #everythingarizona #project2025 #pbs #npr #publicmedia #azcheck #arizonaelections #arizonacheck #arizonanews #aznews ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
BREAKING: AG Kris Mayes sues rental corporations for conspiratorial price-fixing
It looks like, legally speaking, rent really may be “too damn high.” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday a lawsuit against nine...
Op-ed: Trump’s journey from hosting The Apprentice to being the biggest loser
Leading up to the 2016 election, Donald Trump crafted an image of himself as a successful businessman and a winner. But in reality, Trump has a long...
6 times Trump insulted US veterans
Former president Donald Trump has a long history of clashing with military families and US veterans. The newly convicted felon, who famously evaded...
7 Arizona waterfalls you can actually swim in
Hike to these seven waterfalls in Arizona and reward yourself with a dip into the cool waters below. Summer in Arizona can be a scorcher, so you’ve...