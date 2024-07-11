$10 million from American Rescue Plan goes to affordable housing in Chandler

The federal money will fund over 450 units of affordable housing in Chandler.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a $10 million investment into lower-income housing in Chandler using funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“Finding a safe and affordable place to call home is difficult right now,” Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jack Sellers said in a press release.

“Many people cannot afford to live in the communities where they work. I’m very pleased that by partnering with the City of Chandler we will help create housing opportunities for working families struggling in today’s market.”

Half the funds will be used to build a rental community at 73 S. Hamilton St. The community is planned to have about 300 rental units.

The property on Hamilton will be aimed at serving older adults and will have an indoor community space.

The other half of the funding will be used to build 157 units on McQueen Road, just south of Chandler Boulevard.

The Villas on McQueen is meant to serve older adults, veterans, families, and people with disabilities. The community will have a multi-purpose community space, playgrounds, ramadas, and a sports court.

All the units built will be for households that are at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI), which for Chandler in 2024-25 is $101,300.