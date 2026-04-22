3 Phoenix rentals that caught our eye on Zillow this week (April 22)

Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you like to scroll listings for fun? Either way, here are the highlights we saw on Zillow this week.

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Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while scrolling Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

If you want to live up in the hills: This 3,610-square-foot home near Union Hills Drive and 12th Street offers some pretty incredible views—and the house’s Santa Fe-style exterior is pretty striking to look at, too. This four-bed, six-bath will be available May 15 and has a lagoon-style pool and attached garage. It’s listed for $4,850 a month, and pets are not allowed.

If you like taking your morning coffee outside: This four-bed, three-bath near Chandler Boulevard and 32nd Street has a relatively huge backyard balcony, along with a pool and patio area. It also offers a three-car garage, doggy door, and shower with dual heads. The rent of $3,600 a month includes pest control, pool cleaning, and one to two lawn cleanups a year, while the renter is responsible for utilities and regular lawn maintenance. The 2,324-square-foot home is available now and allows cats and small dogs.

If you’re like “please come back down to earth”: Here’s a 1,227-square-foot home going for $1,545 a month near McDowell Road and 83rd Avenue. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dual vanity, a balcony, and an attached garage with space for one car. There’s also a community pool and park area. It’s available now, and pets are allowed.

If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of April 22. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.