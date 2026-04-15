7 news stories and resources for Phoenix renters this week (April 15)

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From new apartment complexes and single-family rental communities to tips on buying rugs and other renter-friendly decor, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

❌ A Mesa mobile park home is closing, leaving residents scrambling to find a new place to live. (ABC 15)

⚡️ A single-family rental community in Scottsdale says it’s the first in the city to earn the Net Zero Energy Ready designation. (KTAR)

💸 In no surprise to anyone, Arizona was ranked one of the least affordable states, thanks to housing costs. (Phoenix News Times)

🔑 Units at a new 36-unit complex in midtown Phoenix will be just over $1,500 a month. (The Copper Courier/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect)

🧶 Do you have a lot of bare floor space to fill? If so, here’s a guide to buying a good rug. (Apartment Therapy)

🛋️ Here are 16 designer-recommended apartment upgrades that won’t cost you your security deposit. (Good Housekeeping)

💡 Ever wondered how much of your monthly electric bill goes toward the utility’s profits? Find out using this calculator. (Energy & Policy Institute)