Where to spot a UFO in Arizona

Learn about five spots in Arizona where you might spot a UFO and have an out-of-this-world experience.

What’s that, up in the sky? No, it’s not the stars, and it doesn’t quite look like a plane … could you have spotted a UFO? Well, in Arizona, that just might be a possibility!

Whether you’re a regular peruser of “The X Files,” a friend of the “Men in Black,” or just a curious stargazer, Arizonans know that the Grand Canyon State has a long and fascinating history with UFOs and the people who watch for them. In fact, Arizona has some of the highest rates of UFO sightings per 100,000 residents in the country. Why? Well, maybe it’s the broad, clear desert skies that make it easy to spy unusual things among the stars, or maybe our extraterrestrial friends want to see the state’s many attractions for themselves! Who can say?

If you’re interested in trying out UFO spotting for yourself, or just enjoying some fun, alien-themed activities, Arizona has you covered. Check out these opportunities to (potentially!) have an out-of-this-world experience:

1. Go Stargazing Outside Phoenix – and Watch for the Lights!

Have you ever heard of the “Phoenix Lights”? Back in 1997, some of Arizona’s most famous UFO sightings occurred in the Phoenix area. This series of sightings became known as the “Phoenix Lights.”

Today, you can try to see some lights over Phoenix, which may or may not be UFOs, when you go stargazing outside the city. Check out one of the Phoenix area’s many stargazing spots, and see if you can find planets, constellations — and maybe even aliens!

2. Take a Wander Through the National Forests at Turkey Springs

A hike through the woods may sound decidedly terrestrial — but not at Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at Turkey Springs.

While today the forests are a beautiful site for hiking and camping, in 1975, it was the site of the Travis Walton incident, one of the best-documented and most notorious claims of an alien abduction. Go for a hike through the woods for yourself – and keep an eye out for extraterrestrials!

3. Go on a UFO Tour in Sedona

While you may think of UFO watching as a solo activity that requires a whole lot of luck, in Sedona, you can take a UFO tour!

This affluent desert community is famous for its red cliffs and thriving art scene, but did you know it also has a long history of UFO sightings? It’s true! Moreover, multiple companies in Sedona offer fun, family-friendly UFO tours. You can learn about famous sightings, hear UFO legends, and maybe grab some night vision goggles to see what’s up in the sky!

4. Try a “UFO Experience!”

Fed up with watching the sky and waiting? Want to have some UFO-themed fun with the family? Then head on down to Arizona’s very own UFO Experience!

At Scottsdale’s Arizona Boardwalk, you can learn about the history and science of UFOs and space travel, and then try your hand at “laser shooting” with an interactive game. Finish up with a “white light” abduction simulation!

5. Visit “The Thing” and its New Alien Exhibit

While the infamous “The Thing” roadside attraction was started around a set of century-old mummified human remains, it’s grown to contain much more than that. Located outside of Tucson, The Thing is home to a wide range of curiosities, including a new alien exhibit.

Check out zany theories about alien encounters through history (was Winston Churchill’s chauffeur an alien?), and be sure to get a selfie with the dinosaur-riding alien by the entryway!

