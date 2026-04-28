Step inside Arizona’s 1st Coach coffee shop and see why I’ll be back

Jazelle Chavez and Lynda Ramirez had arrived at 7:30 a.m. to be the first in line.

The Coach Coffee Shop opened its first-ever Arizona location on April 24. By the time the doors opened at 9 a.m., a line at least fifty people deep had already formed outside, and it only continued to grow as the morning went on.

Ramirez said she heard about the opening because she works at the outlet mall. She and Chavez had also seen posts about it on Instagram and were eager for the opportunity to try it themselves. They ordered a hot tiramisu latte, an iced latte, Nutella banana bread and a “tabby” cake shaped like the iconic Coach handbag.

“I like all the attention to detail, like on the napkins and the packaging,” Ramirez said, referring to the consistent Coach branding on everything in the cafe, down to the latte art.

Ramirez said she loved that she could “taste the coffee,” rather than being overwhelmed with sugar and syrups. She said she will definitely be back.

“It’s not a crazy price. I feel like that’s what I spend at Starbucks anyway,” Ramirez said.

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Coach Coffee Shop expands in the west

The Coach Coffee Shop at Tanger Outlets is not only the first in Arizona, but the first on the West Coast.

Marcus Sanders, Vice President of Global Food and Beverage for Coach, said opening the first West Coast cafe at Tanger Outlets felt like an obvious choice, given the supportive partnership between Tanger and Coach and the recent renovations to the Glendale store that have made the location even more appealing.

“It means the world,” Sanders said of the long lines of people waiting for the coffee shop. “To see this come to life, I mean, Coach is such an incredible brand and now our customers have the opportunity to taste Coach and have it in a different way.”

The Glendale cafe is also the first to debut the brand-new Coach coffee blend, made in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee in Portland, Oregon. Sanders said the blend uses beans from Indonesia and Latin America. Guests can purchase a bag of coffee to brew themselves at home, as well as a handful of other merchandise options such as tote bags, t-shirts and mugs.

What to expect at the Coach Coffee Shop

The Coach Coffee Shop is attached to the larger Coach outlet store, but unlike some in-store coffee shops, you don’t need to walk through the entire store to get to the cafe; there is a sense of separation from the retail store, which makes the cafe feel more welcoming.

There are three small tables inside, but there is much more space to sit outside both on the immediate patio area surrounding the Coach store and at additional tables scattered throughout the mall.

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The coffee menu is straightforward, consisting of basics like cold brew and an americano plus a couple of signature drinks, like the popular tiramisu latte. Food options include a pesto provolone sandwich, a giant chocolate chip cookie, ham and cheese croissant, the popular tabby cakes and soft serve.

The barista told me that the most popular drink was the tiramisu latte, so I knew I had to try it. I assumed, based on the name, that it would be extra sweet and likely drowning in whipped cream. But, just like Ramirez had said about her own drink, I was pleasantly surprised that it was not the case. I could taste the mocha and cinnamon, yes, but I could also taste the coffee through the sweetness.

I never had Stumptown Coffee beans before, but was aware of it as a well-respected roastery in Oregon. Even through the flavors of the latte, I could understand why. There was no bitterness in the coffee taste, only a warmth that mixed well with the taste of tiramisu.

I didn’t try the matcha. But some people at the table next to me did, and they audibly groaned after the first sip. One woman held her drink out to her friend and said, “try this, it’s so good.” Next time I’m in the area, I’ll add the strawberry matcha to my to-do list.

How to visit the Coach Coffee Shop

The Coach Coffee Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Details: Inside Tanger Outlets Glendale, 6800 N. 95th Ave., Suite 300, Glendale. coach.com.

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Reporting by Eddie Fontanez, Arizona Republic