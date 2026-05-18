Although it already feels like summer in Arizona, Memorial Day, which falls on May 25th this year, is often considered the start of the season. With most of us off from work and the kids home from school, it’s the perfect time to have a barbecue, take a dip in the pool, or plan that first family vacation of the year. You might feel a bit of pressure to find the perfect way to spend the weekend without breaking the bank.

Thankfully, Arizona always has fun and cost-friendly ways to celebrate across the state. Whether you want to beat the heat by hitting the water (Arizona’s tallest waterslide, anyone?) or hang out inside with the AC blasting, we have the perfect ideas for you.

1. Salt River Tubing

9200 N. Bush Highway, Mesa, AZ 85215

Few things sound better than spending a hot day on the water. Floating along the river while surrounded by beautiful landscapes might be the most relaxing way to beat the heat without breaking the bank.

For $28 per person, you can float down the Salt River on a tube provided by Salt River Tubing! The price tag also includes a shuttle bus ride to the river. If you have your own tube at home, you’ll save a few bucks by bringing it along. Make sure you pack that sunscreen, too.

The pass is good for the entire day, ensuring you’ll get your money’s worth. You can book online on Salt River Tubing’s website. If you want to spend more hot days on the river, we don’t blame you. They also offer a pass that grants you entry all summer long.

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Please note that tubing is restricted to those 4 feet or taller!

Arizona’s Salt River. (Joseph Hughes/Unsplash)

2. Movies in Kiwanis Park

Mill Avenue and All America Way, Tempe, AZ 85283

There is something special about watching a movie outside on a summer night. If you’re in Tempe this Memorial Day weekend, you can visit Kiwanis Park and catch a family-friendly movie. The best part? It’s free!

Friday, May 22nd, the park is showing “Zootopia 2.” Bring the kids, pack some chairs and blankets, and grab a snack. It’s a free event for the whole family, and there is no need to RSVP. To learn more, visit the park’s Movies in the Park webpage.

3. The Museum of Northern Arizona

3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Not up for sweating outside this Memorial Day Weekend? We get it. If you’re looking for an indoor space with air conditioning, check out the Museum of Northern Arizona.

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Open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can learn about Flagstaff’s rich history. From an exhibit about the evolution of American road travel to one dedicated to the Colorado Plateau, you’ll leave with a new wealth of knowledge and fun Arizona facts to tell all your friends.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online. Adult tickets are $18.00, while kids 9 years old and younger get in for free. You may also get discounted or free tickets if you are a member of Museums for All or other programs, or are a veteran. Although these tickets must be purchased in person rather than online, you can read more on their website.

4. Arizona State University Art Museum

51 E. 10th St., Tempe, AZ 85281

Another wonderful way to spend the weekend without breaking a sweat is by visiting the art museum at Arizona State University. Located on the ASU campus, the museum is completely free to the public. You can visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Currently, the museum features exhibits by artists like Carmen Lomas Garza and Tonia Calderon. The facility focuses on fostering community and social good while featuring Native and Mexican artists. You will leave with a deeper appreciation for the arts.

The museum offers guided tours, but they need to be requested in advance. For groups smaller than 12, you can show up for your self-guided tour during business hours. If you are traveling in a larger group, you’ll need to let the museum know in advance. You can do this on their website.

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5. Devil’s Bridge Trail

Dry Creek Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

If you need something more than a stroll around a museum, challenge yourself with a hike on the Devil’s Bridge Trail. Roughly 4.5 miles round-trip, this hike is a commitment. Don’t worry, if you’re looking for something shorter in the area, there are alternative trails.

For just $5 parking, you can take in the beautiful Sedona scenery. If I were you, I’d hit the trail early in the morning before it gets too hot and the parking lot fills. Make sure to bring lots of water and a fully charged phone to take gorgeous photos.

If your family is up for a healthy Memorial Day Weekend, this is one of the most beautiful hikes you can go on.

The vibrant Devil’s Bridge Trail. (Kelly Chen/Pexels)

6. Tucson Botanical Gardens

2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712

This Memorial Day Weekend, take a trip to the Tucson Botanical Gardens for the perfect day. You might think a botanical garden is all plants, but this one has more to offer. From butterfly experiences to a delicious cafe, this is a perfect stop for everyone in the family.

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Aside from plants and a great place to eat, the botanical gardens also have a gallery. A current exhibit that caught my eye is the Walking with Kings gallery. This is a showcase of beautiful and adorable photos of king penguins by Vicky Stromee and Catherine Harold.

Entrance to the gardens costs $19 for adults and $10 for children. You can book your spot online, but it isn’t necessary to pre-purchase tickets. They also offer student, senior, and military discounts, so if you fall into these categories, make sure you bring your ID!

7. Wings of Fire & Whispers of the Desert Phoenix Ghost Tours

East Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Looking to do something a little unorthodox for the holiday weekend? Why not try out a ghost tour? Wings of Fire & Whispers of the Desert Phoenix offers a glimpse at the city’s history and the spirits that might be lingering behind.

Led by a local expert, this historical tour takes you through the city’s fascinating past and the real people behind the ghost stories. You’ll spend time in Heritage Square, learning the lore behind the Victorian houses. The Hotel San Carlos and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Basilica are a few of the other stops the tour makes.

Tickets are $28 per person, and the tour is running all Memorial Day Weekend.

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8. Petrified Forest National Park

1 Park Road, Petrified Forest National Park, AZ 86028

Visiting a park to see old wood might sound silly at first, but once you take in the sight of Petrified Forest National Park, you’ll be glad you spent your long weekend there. This isn’t just any old wood, by the way. The park displays the remains of trees from the Triassic Period, which was 200-250 million years ago!

During the Pangaea period, the climate and ecosystem in Arizona were different. Over time, these trees collapsed, and their cellular makeup changed from organic material to minerals. This is the process of petrification.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt designated the forest as a national monument, and now you can visit it whenever you’d like. Park passes range from $15 to $25, depending on whether you enter the park by car or on foot. Want to visit more than once? An annual pass is only $45.

Best part? Dogs are allowed, so bring your furry best friend along for the long weekend.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.