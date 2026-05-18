Scrolling through your phone after work is easy. Finding something that actually gets you out of the house—and puts you in a room with new people—takes more effort. But across Phoenix, more locals are starting to make that shift.

Farrah Jochai, founder of Valley Craft Club Scottsdale, has seen it firsthand. What started as a small, curated Galentine’s gathering for friends—complete with DIY crafts and intentionally designed tables—quickly revealed something bigger: People were craving connection, not just another night out. “I saw how my mixed group of girlfriends started to bond and connect in a meaningful way because we were all immersed in a creative experience,” she says.

That idea has since evolved into ticketed pop-up craft socials around Scottsdale, where attendees—many of them women in their late 20s and 30s—show up to make everything from handmade cards to charm bracelets. Some come with friends, but plenty arrive solo, looking for a low-pressure way to meet people. And the response has been immediate. “People are hungry for in-person, analog, real-presence time with other humans,” Jochai says.

A Galentine’s-themed craft social. (Valley Craft Club)

She describes what she offers as a form of “slow hobbies”—creative, hands-on activities that prioritize presence over productivity. Think beaded jewelry, painted trinket trays, or a simple handmade card. “The end product matters less than the time spent making it,” she explains.

In a region where social life often revolves around dining out—or staying inside during the summer heat—these kinds of experiences are filling a gap. And they’re part of a broader shift toward hobbies that feel more intentional, more social, and, ultimately, more human.

If you’re ready to try something new, here are some of the best classes and workshops to check out across the Phoenix area right now.

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Try a beginner-friendly painting or ceramics class at Sonoran Arts League

If you’ve been meaning to tap into your creative side but feel intimidated by a blank canvas, local workshops are designed to meet you exactly where you are.

At Sonoran Arts League in Cave Creek, classes range from acrylic and watercolor painting to pottery, fused glass, and fiber clay sculpting. Many sessions are designed so you can complete a piece in a single sitting, making it an easy entry point for beginners.

Instructors keep class sizes small—often around 10 people—so participants get hands-on guidance without feeling overwhelmed. Some classes also incorporate music and a relaxed, social atmosphere, helping the experience feel more like a creative night out than a formal lesson.

Channel your inner artist at the Sonoran Arts League. (Sonoran Arts League)

Take an adult ballet class at School of Ballet Arizona—no experience required

Tapping into your inner ballerina might sound intimidating, but adult ballet classes are designed to be far more approachable than you’d expect.

At School of Ballet Arizona, classes are available at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels, with open sessions scheduled throughout the week, including mornings, evenings, and weekends. That flexibility makes it easy to drop in or commit to a routine.

For those starting from scratch, the school also offers seasonal “Introduction to Ballet” workshops focused on foundational technique, including basic positions, simple combinations, and the flow of a typical class. Additional three-day workshops held in the summer and winter provide a more immersive option for those looking to build skills quickly.

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People of all ages can learn to plier at Ballet Arizona. (Ballet Arizona)

Pick up needlepoint at Family Arts Needlework Shop

Needlepoint is having a quiet resurgence, with more people gravitating toward hands-on hobbies that encourage focus and patience.

At Family Arts Needlework Shop, a Phoenix nonprofit founded in 1967, classes introduce beginners to the basics while also offering more advanced instruction for those looking to build their skills. The shop carries a wide selection of canvases, threads, and accessories, and is supported by knowledgeable staff and volunteers who have been stitching for decades and help guide newcomers through the process.

Unlike faster-paced or more social classes, needlepoint offers a slower, more meditative experience.

Pick up the fastest-growing sport in the country at The Pickleball Space

Pickleball has been widely reported as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in recent years, driven by its easy-to-learn rules and social, low-pressure format.

At The Pickleball Space in Glendale, introductory classes start at $15, making it an accessible way to try the sport without a big commitment. Sessions are designed to help beginners learn the basics quickly, whether you’re completely new or just looking to build confidence before joining casual games.

Discover why pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country at The Pickleball Space. (Alex Saks/Unsplash)

Explore Le Station, a creative studio where every visit is different

Not every hobby requires signing up for a multi-week class. Some spaces around the Valley are designed to host rotating workshops, making it easier to experiment without a long-term commitment.

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At Le Station, the lineup can include everything from sewing and embroidery classes to photography sessions and content creation days, depending on who’s hosting. The space functions as a hub for local creatives, with instructors and organizers able to rent it out to bring their own workshops and ideas to life. That variety means you’re not locked into one type of activity—you can show up for something new each time.

Trace your family history through genealogy classes at the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library

Genealogy classes offer a completely different kind of creative outlet—one rooted in storytelling, research, and personal history.

The Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library in downtown Phoenix hosts genealogy classes designed to help people research their ancestry and build family trees using historical records and research tools. Whether you’re just starting out or trying to dig deeper into your background, the classes provide guidance on how to organize information, track down documents, and navigate genealogy databases.

It’s a quieter, more reflective hobby than many of the others on this list, but for people interested in family history, it can quickly become an all-consuming passion project.

Get your hands dirty at Potter’s Peak

Pottery continues to rise in popularity, and for good reason: it’s equal parts creative outlet, stress relief, and tactile escape from screens.

At Potter’s Peak, classes focus on wheel throwing and ceramics in a hands-on studio environment where beginners can learn the basics while more experienced makers refine their technique. Working with clay naturally slows the pace down, making the process feel just as rewarding as the finished piece.

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Learn a new skill through community education classes at Estrella Mountain Community College

Community colleges across the Valley offer a wide range of classes that make it easy to explore new interests in a more structured setting.

At Estrella Mountain Community College, the Community Education program includes personal enrichment courses that change throughout the year, along with workforce training options like digital photography and American Sign Language. Seasonal offerings—like Kids & Teens College classes during the summer—also create opportunities for younger learners to get involved.

Commit to a multi-week class at Mesa Arts Center and build real skills

Ready to go beyond a one-off workshop? Mesa Arts Center offers one of the most extensive class lineups in the East Valley, with options spanning ceramics, glass art, fiber arts, jewelry-making, literary arts, metal sculpture, photography, printmaking, and movement.

Many classes run over multiple weeks, giving you the chance to develop skills over time rather than just try something once. That structure makes it a strong fit for anyone looking to seriously invest in a new hobby—or test out a few different disciplines before settling on one.

With offerings for both adults and kids, it’s also an easy place for families or groups with different interests to find something that works.

Make your own rug at Tutugether AZ

Traditional art classes aren’t the only way to get creative. At Tutugether AZ in Tempe, visitors can book hands-on crafting sessions focused on rug tufting, paint pouring, and decoden art—a style of decorating objects with colorful charms and embellishments.

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The studio is designed as a DIY crafting space where projects are beginner-friendly and materials are provided. Tufting sessions guide participants through the process of creating custom rugs, while shorter paint pouring and decoden projects offer a faster, more casual option.

Because projects are reservation-based and often done in groups, the experience leans just as much social as creative, making it a popular pick for date nights, birthdays, and outings with friends.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.