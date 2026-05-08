3 low-cost tips for hosting people in a small Phoenix apartment

When you think of a “house party,” you probably imagine it being at a … house. Especially one with a big kitchen, comfy living room, and sizable backyard.

But you definitely don’t need those things to have friends over for a good time. I’ve hosted everything from your typical college party to game nights and dinner parties, all in apartments.

Here are some low-cost tips for hosting in a smaller place that I’ve gathered throughout my 10+ years of renting in the Phoenix area.

Bring out the folding chairs

One of the main things that may feel daunting about hosting in a smaller space is having enough seating for everyone.

Most apartments don’t fit more than a small couch and dining area, but you can add extra seating for special occasions. This is why I love folding chairs—they’re small enough that they can be stored in a closet or under a bed, but they make a big difference when you set them up.

Stores sell individual plastic folding chairs for less than $15, and thrift stores like Habitat for Humanity ReStore or White Dove Thrift Shoppe may offer even cheaper options. If you have more to spend, you can find some more upscale folding chairs that deliver on style and comfort. Some stores offer folding chairs in multipacks, making it easy to stock up before a party.

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In my current kitchen, I have a dining table with four chairs. When people come over, I bring out four folding chairs—similar to this Costco two-pack of folding wooden chairs for $99—for more seating.

Rearrange your apartment

Sometimes you can create more seating in your space without having to add any more chairs. I’ve done this by repurposing a pouf footrest as a floor cushion and a keyboard bench as an extra seat. I’ve also rolled office chairs into the living room so more people can gather around my small couch to play “Super Smash Bros.” together.

If you want more space in general, you can try pushing coffee or end tables to the wall or into another room. You can move items off counters and shelves onto places not being used—like your bed or shower—to free up more area for snacks or games.

If space is really tight, you could also store some stuff in your car to keep it out of the way. Moving your stuff around may feel chaotic at first, but remember—it’s just for the night!

Thrift some stackable dishware

Seating is one hurdle, but getting everyone fed is another. It’s not fun to start serving and realize you don’t have enough plates, so make sure you’re stocked up on dishes before having people over.

You could go the paper or plastic route, but the cost of that will add up over time—and it also creates a lot of trash. Plus, reusable plates, bowls, and cups are easily stackable, meaning they aren’t super difficult to store in a small space.

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When I found myself low on dishes after a move, I visited a Phoenix Goodwill to see what my options were. I picked up a set of four brown ceramic bowls for a little over $4. Comparable bowls at Target are $3-7 each. Another time, I thrifted a matching multicolored set of two plates and two bowls for a similar price.

If your kitchen is so small that it’s hard to store more than just a few dishes, consider some space-saving techniques that could free up room—like hanging pots to make more shelf space, or making some shelf risers. And if all else fails, you could always ask to borrow some plates from a friend.

All of this is to say: You don’t need a big house to host something your friends will enjoy—and there are low-cost options for making it feel more doable. Happy party planning!