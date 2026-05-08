Arizona’s tallest waterslide is open for summer. What to expect

In 2025, Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa announced a brand-new waterslide that’s a whopping 9 stories tall, making it the tallest waterslide in Arizona, would be coming later that summer.

Ultimately, plans changed and the waterslide installation was delayed twice. Luckily, the slide, known as Riptide, officially opened in April 2026, meaning it’s ready for you to enjoy all summer long.

Tony Jones, marketing director for Golfland Entertainment Centers, told ABC15 last year that Riptide is a “toe-curling 65-foot drop loaded with dizzying twists and turns” that ends with a high-speed shot up a nearly vertical wall. It can be enjoyed by groups of two to four riders at a time.

If you’re not into thrilling rides, Sunsplash also has a wave pool, lazy river, activity pool and many other slides. Meanwhile the Golfland side has mini golf, arcade games, laser tag, bumper cars and go-karts to enjoy.

How to visit Golfland Sunsplash

Golfland is open year-round. Sunsplash is open in the summer. Hours vary by day; check the online schedule for your preferred date.

Admission: Golfland offers packages to bundle mini golf along with its other attractions starting at $28. Mini golf alone is $14.50 for ages 12-59 and $13 for ages 4-11. Sunsplash general admission is $59.99 for people taller than 48 inches and $52 for those age 3 and younger or under 48 inches tall.

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Details: 155 W. Hampton Ave., Mesa. 480-834-8319, golfland.com/mesa.

Reporting by Meredith G. White, Arizona Republic