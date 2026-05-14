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From new rental communities to deals on couches, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

🔨 A developer is building 80 townhomes near north Phoenix’s TSMC semiconductor plant. (Phoenix Business Journal, 🔒)

🔑 A complex with 300 luxury apartments is being built in Glendale near the Westgate shopping center. (azcentral, 🔒)

🏠 The Arizona housing market is seeing some of the highest price drops across the US as it readjusts after the pandemic. (Phoenix New Times)

⌛️ More US homeowners are watching their properties sit on the market longer—so they’re renting them out instead. (Axios)

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💸 Funding for the federal Emergency Housing Voucher is running out earlier than expected, leaving some renters scrambling. (Arizona Mirror)

💰 Want up to three months in free rent? Check out these south Phoenix townhomes. (The Copper Courier)

🛋️ Need some new seating? IKEA members can get 10% off sofas and sectionals through May 18. (Apartment Therapy)