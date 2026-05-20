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On Monday, we talked about ASU workers picketing at graduation over their working conditions.

Workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11 have been negotiating with Aramark, the company that ASU pays to run its food services, after their previous contract ended last August.

I asked what you thought, and here’s what you said:

💬 “Thank you for the important article about the Aramark essential workers at ASU on strike due to loss of paid hours, low wages, affordable healthcare & no contract. Shame on ASU & Aramark!” — Joan S.

💬 “Aramark is very cheap. I would never work for them.” — Angie Z.

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💬 “It is absolutely ridiculous that any American’s healthcare access is tied to their employment. No other country in the world does this. Having the ‘best healthcare in the world’ is both worthless and meaningless if you are unable to access it. It is equally ridiculous that companies have to employ people and spend time dealing with healthcare (beyond a safe, healthy, workplace) issues and insurance instead of focusing on being the best at the primary reason for their existence.”— Paul M.

💬 “I think this has to become more frequent. We can’t count on our representative in Washington to protect workers. So strikes and negotiations are a way for the working class to fight for themselves. Thank you bringing some light to this story.” — David G.