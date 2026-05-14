3 Phoenix rentals we spotted this week on Zillow (May 13)

This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

Are you looking for a new Phoenix rental? Or maybe you’re someone who likes to scroll housing listings for fun? Either way, I’m bringing you the highlights of what I’ve seen recently while scrolling Zillow.

Some are more practical, while others may be just for dreaming. But hopefully they’re all at least entertaining to look through.

🐴 If you want a place that welcomes livestock: This 2,907-square-foot home in Laveen sits on 1.3 acres and includes three covered stalls, a corral, and a cleaning station. This five-bed, four-bath has solar, and electricity is included in the$5,500 a month rent. There’s also a two-car garage, carport, RV port, and storage sheds. Tenants pay for water, gas, and pool maintenance, and they’re responsible for managing manure if they have animals. The home is available July 1, and dogs are allowed.

🌀 If you like fun landscaping: I’m charmed by this 1,134-square-foot home’s squiggly path leading up to the door. The three-bed, two-bath near McDowell Road and 24th Street has a backyard patio and turf, as well as a covered parking space. The home is listed for $2,700 a month, and it comes furnished. It’s available now and small dogs are OK.

💰 If you want below-average rent: The average three-bedroom rental in Phoenix costs around $2,200 a month, and this one is listed for $1,500—but it’s only 924 square feet, so it’s definitely not as big as other three-beds. The home near Greenway Road and 40th Street has a fenced backyard, patio, and carport. It’s available now, and cats are allowed.

Advertisement

If you come across any interesting, weird, or surprisingly affordable listings that you think should be featured here, please send them my way at jessicaswarner@couriernewsroom.com!

Listings available as of May 8. I’m not paid to share these listings, but that doesn’t mean I can personally vouch for them. Please do your research before applying and signing a lease.